Although until now it was thought that there was a good relationship between Jorge Lanata and María O’DonnellSince they had attended each other’s programs several times, an acid comment by the journalist against his colleague would put that good vibes between them in check.

It all started when Marina Calabró told in the cycle Lanata without filter (Radio Miter) details about the journalist’s participation in MasterChef Celebrity. Then, Lanata ironic as if answering for his colleague: “What I want is to be famous and I am going to choose the shortest path because in journalism it is not happening to me”said the driver.

Marina’s initial reference had to do with a note that O’Donnell had made in which she told how she was admitted to MasterChef. “It all started as a game within the radio itself; my colleagues carried me because I got hooked on the program even though at that time I’m usually sleeping already. And what started as a game, ended up happening ”.

Maria O’Donnell prepares for her “MasterChef Celebrity” debut.

“Once they asked me on the air if I would do it and I said ‘yes’, I was having fun. I like to cook and learn to do something different … It turns out that later I found out that one of the producers listens to my radio program and that’s where I got the call ”, explained the journalist.

Hours later, consulted by the Primiciasya.com portal, O’Donnell preferred to avoid the fight with Lanata. “I know what he said, but I don’t want to answer him anything,” he said.

DR