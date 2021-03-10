In the second broadcast of the week of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, from Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays, at 10 p.m.), yesterday, Tuesday, the following participants cooked: Georgina Barbarossa, Alex Caniggia, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Juanse, Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, Andrea Rincón and La Chepi.

The challenge of the night consisted of a kind of homage to the classic 5 o ‘clock tea of ​​the English. Thus, the famous had to make mini cakes. Some cooked carrot cakes; others, victoria sponge cakes.

The great guest of the night was Guillermo Coppola. When Santiago Del Moro He pointed out that he had had tea in the most incredible places in the world. Diego Maradona’s former manager said: “Yes, but on the rebound, because he was glued to the greatest.”

MasterChef Celebrity: Guillermo Coppola was the special guest on the night dedicated to typical English tea. Capture TV.

Later, Guillote said: “I had the opportunity to have tea at Buckingham Palace. And at (the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom) Tony Blair “.

Recalling those two unique experiences, he explained: “At Tony Blair’s house, his mistress made tea. At the palace, everything was very formal. First we greeted the Queen. She left and we had tea with prince charles“.

“It was very uncomfortable for us, because you had to know… ‘Coppola admitted. It wasn’t much fun having tea with the prince, but we did. ”

On MasterChef Celebrity, Guillermo Coppola recounted: “I had the opportunity to have tea at Buckingham Palace and at Tony Blair’s house. Capture TV.

One of the participants of MasterChef Celebrity, Alex Caniggia, greeted Guillote with the confidence of someone who meets an old friend. Then, the former footballers manager explained that he had known the boy since before his birth: “I took her to Mariana Nannis, in my car, to give birth”he said, referring to Alex Caniggia’s mother.

A while later, the guest of MasterChef Celebrity toured the islands where famous people were cooking. When he got to Alex’s, the young man remembered a very special situation they had experienced together.

“I used to race in cars, and it was very good,” Alex began, and Coppola assured that it was so.

Alex Caniggia went on with the story. “One day, Guillote came to see me, in Italy … The race started and … I crashed in the first corner!”. With humor, he finished: “Guillote, the shell of the parrot. Mufa Guillot (sic)”.

When passing through the work area of Hernán Montenegro, Coppola received compliments. Santiago Del Moro asked the participant to define Guillermo, and El Loco replied: “Genius, crack”.

“Guillote cared for the greatest better than anyone she added. It is very valuable what he did to always take care of his friend and to be able to take his secrets to the grave “.

As for the results of the gastronomic contest, last night, they went up to the balcony Alex Caniggia, Andrea “Gunda” Fontán and La Chepi. They will compete today, Wednesday, with the best of the broadcast that took place last Monday.

However, Hernán Montenegro, Georgina Barbarossa, Juanse and Andrea Rincón they had gray aprons. That means that on Thursday, in the repechage round, they will have to fight not to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

