In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) yesterday, Monday, a new round of the contest began. The night was marked by harsh criticism and tears.

The participants who had to cook in the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro were: Georgina Barbarossa, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Andrea Rincón and Dani La Chepi.

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui It consisted of making whole meat sandwiches.

“It has to have bread, meat, eggs, vegetables, cold cuts, cheese and a mayonnaise-based dressing,” Donato said.

And Betular stressed that they should present food the way it is served in food courts.

Stalls to prepare those snacks to eat on the go, celebrities had a restriction: sandwiches couldn’t have fries as a side dish.

Georgina Barbarossa, on MasterChef Celebrity: She made an incredible blooper yesterday. Capture TV.

The challenge, which at first glance seemed simple, made the participants terribly difficult. The jury ended up getting mad at them to the point of lecturing them before announcing the final verdict..

The one who had a night of pure disappointment was Claudia “Gunda” Fontán. Used to being considered a good cook, the actress, this time, received a lapidary criticism from Germán Martitegui.

The other members of the jury agreed with the chef. And unlike what other celebrities tend to do when they get such a bad return on MasterChef, Gunda Fontán exploded into harsh self-criticism.

When evaluating his sandwich, Martitegui pointed out that it did not live up to what is expected in this gastronomy contest, which is already well advanced.

Germán Martitegui was lapidary with “Gunda” Fontán on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

The chef told Gunda that since he started the game proposed by Santi Del Moro about whether she and Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro will have an affair, she is scattered and can no longer make the rich dishes that she knew how to cook at the beginning.

On the verge of tears and in a fit of anger, Gunda berated herself: “If you have few tenderloins, I put less bread dear. Or put more lettuce … Why did I choose the tenderloin? I would have taken another meat. .. “.

For its part, Georgina Barbarossa made a terrible blooper: she wanted to caramelize the onion that she included in her sandwich, but … she confused the ingredients and put salt on it! With a single bite, the jury was on the verge of dehydration. “Never serve something without trying it first,” Martitegui told him.

La Chepi broke

Dani la chepi he has the public used to his histrionics and good humor. Last night, however, when the jury gave her the return of her bondiola sandwiches, she couldn’t help crying.

Through tears, she said: “I think I start to cry because you get frustrated in here a lot.” And when her classmates came to console her, she admitted: “I don’t want to get angry because whoever gets angry loses.”

Time for the verdict

After the tastings and the criticisms, Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui had to decide who would go to the benefit Wednesday, when they compete for the gold and silver medals, and to whom they gave the dreaded aprons. gray.

As is known, the gray apron means having to fight very hard in the Thursday playoffs so as not to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

So dissatisfied were the chefs yesterday with the performance of the participants, that before reporting the results, they took a moment to call them to attention.

“Those who are going to go to benefits Wednesday is only because there were much worse dishes,” Donato said. “But not because their own dishes have lived up to what was expected.”

With that exception, the jury decided that Andrea Rincón and Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro will go to benefits Wednesday.

Instead, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, La Chepi and Georgina Barbarossa They went to the playoff on Thursday.

Chepi got a gray apron and couldn’t help expressing her anger. Capture TV.

ACE