In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), it was held on Wednesday of benefits.

In that instance of the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, the participants who cooked the best on Monday and Tuesday compete for the gold and silver medals.

The celebrities who cooked were: Andrea Rincón, Cande Vetrano, Daniel Aráoz and Hernán El Loco Montenegro.

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui and Donato De Santis took them on an imaginary trip to Spain.

In a small box, skewers were handed out to the cooks. And the driver handed them cans of mushrooms. With those elements, they made the following game:

Andrea Rincon she was the winner of the game and that earned her a benefit when it came to fulfilling the task that was imposed on all of them: making three different Spanish tapas in 60 minutes. One of them had to include mushrooms.

Andrea Rincón’s benefit was the following: she was able to get an ingredient out of each of her competitors.

After the 60 minutes that the celebrities had to cook, the tasting by the jury arrived. When she presented her tapas to the three chefs, Cande Vetrano ended up surprised and confused.

The reason for his disorientation was, basically, the criticism made by Germán Martitegui who, as is known, is the most feared jury in MasterChef.

Germán Martitegui surprised and confused Cande Vetrano with his return. Capture TV.

The three Cande Vetrano tapas were: breaded prawns, with basil and parsley mayonnaise, black pudding croquette with bechamel sauce and a plantain with mushrooms, cheese and tomato.

Regardless of the quality of his dishes, Martitegui started by passing a bill to Cande. He demanded that she criticize him in interviews.

“Now, I hardly speak to you, because you later criticize me in interviews,” said the jury member to the participant. “When did I criticize you, Germán?” She asked him.

“I put a face and you later say ‘those faces that it puts …'”. “Your faces fascinate me,” Cande replied, with her best smile. He was not convinced and suggested that they concentrate on the subject of food.

Cande Vetrano, MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV / File.

“The béchamel is spectacular – he admitted -. And the emulsion is perfect. It is the first emulsion like a velvet that we have made here”. “Velvet ?!” Cande exploded with happiness, and received the applause of her companions.

However, next line, Germán’s chicana came and threw the cook out of place. “But I would rub it all over my body, because it is spectacular, but it has very little flavor.”

“I don’t know if what they told you is good or bad,” Del Moro intervened. “Because they told you it was very good, but … to put it on his body!”

“Yes, a beauty cream … -Cande had fun- Guys, is that right or wrong? Am I selling it or not selling it?” He wondered. .

Time for the verdict

On the night where Spanish tapas were cooked, at masterChef Celebrity, Cande Vetrano won the silver medal. Capture TV.

At the end of the broadcast, Germán Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Damián Betular They decided to give the gold medal to Andrea Rincón. And the silver one, to Cande Vetrano.

For his part, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro was saved and went on to the next round of the gastronomic reality show while Daniel Aráoz went directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

