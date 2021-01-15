Analía Franchín and Claudia Villafañe will be the finalists of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m.), after the elimination of Ezequiel The Polish Cwirkaluk.

“It was a pleasure. I felt very good, comfortable. A friend took me here with El Turco (García). I learned a lot. I’m very happy”, El Polaco said goodbye, who had no luck preparing a chicken stuffed with mustard and dried tomatoes.

“It couldn’t be, but hey … I got here”said the musician, aware that he gave much more than expected in the kitchen.

Analía was the first highlighted by the jury, after making a very good loin with red wine. “Analía, your dish was well executed. Very good”Donato de Santis congratulated her when communicating her arrival at the grand final.

“Thank you. I cry with emotion. Thank you, I have nothing more to say,” Analía celebrated, out of pure emotion.

Then it was Claudia’s turn. “Let’s go Tata yet, to the final!”shouted Dalma and Gianinna Maradona’s mother.

The emotion of Claudia Villafañe and Analía Franchín, the finalists of “MasterChef Celebrity”.

“It is very difficult to be able to speak and to be able to remove everything that I have inside. I had to do the program at a time of pandemic, without work. It was difficult for me to accept it and then I was so grateful. I started to enjoy. I hope to measure up in the final “she added, very excited.

“I dedicate it to my grandchildren, Benja and Roma. Dalma and Gianinna. And to my mom, who is not having a good time “, he pointed.

Remember that on Sunday January 17, Telefe will issue a summary with the best moments of the program. AND On Monday, January 18, at 10:30 p.m., the grand final will be seen.

The last three finalists (Claudia, El Polaco and Analía Franchín) will receive a year of classes at the Mausi Sebess cooking school and the winner will also receive the “MasterChef Celebrity” trophy and one million pesos in cash.

Due to the great success of MasterChef Celebrity a second season is being prepared. Carmen Barbieri, the musician Juanse, the actor Gastón Dalmau, the influencer Dani La Chepi and Flavia Palmiero are the first participants confirmed by Telefe for the new edition that will begin in March.