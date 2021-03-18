Donato De Santis had his night of fury in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.).

In yesterday’s broadcast, Wednesday, the participants competed for the gold and silver medals. Both, according to the rules of reality, grant them benefits for the following rounds.

The challenge, as explained by the members of the jury –De Santis, Damián Betular, Germán Martitegui– consisted of cooking stuffed pasta, according to the recipe that each person wanted to use.

While each participant cooked on their island, Donato went through the Fernando Carlos. When he saw that there were pears among the ingredients that the journalist had taken in the market, he asked him if he was going to use them raw or cooked. “Cooked,” was the reply.

The answer aroused the anger of Donato who, shouting, advised him to use them raw. When Fernando accepted the proposal without arguing, the jury member seemed to calm down: “Ok, well… okay. Lets go”.

However, the calm lasted nothing for De Santis, whose specialty as a chef is pasta. “Do you already have enough water for the pasta? Did you add salt to the water?” Donato asked Fernando Carlos. When the participant admitted that he had put salt in the water before it boiled, Donato went out of control.

MasterChef Celebrity: Donato De Santis was infuriated by a mistake by Fernando Carlos when cooking pasta. Capture TV.

Shouting, the Italian cook addressed Damián Betular, his colleague on the jury of MasterChef Celebrity: Damien, Damien, hold my hands!”.

Without lowering his tone, and extremely angry with Fernando Carlos, the chef repeated what he had already explained a thousand times: “Salt does not go now, salt does not go now… Salt goes later, with pasta. If you put it now, the pasta becomes very hard and very salty ”.

Later, when it was time for the tasting and the final verdict of the jury, Fernando Carlos took the losers: he received the black apron. That is, it went directly to the elimination gala next Sunday,

ACE