On MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), after the elimination of Andrea Rincón that took place on Sunday, a new round began yesterday and it was with a luxury guest: Dolli Irigoyen, who joined for one night to the three chefs that make up the jury.

The cooks were: Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Alex Caniggia, Gastón Dalmau, Juanse, Cande Vetrano and Georgina Barbarossa.

The jury made up of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular began by dividing the participants into pairs and indicated that they should Prepare Egg Benedict.

Put to compete in that test, the famous had the help of the members of the jury, who served as teachers of the different pairs.

Donato indicated that the pair that best solved that game would go up directly to the balcony. That is, it went directly to Wednesday of benefits.

The teams were formed like this: Gunda and Alex, with Martitegui as coach; Gastón and Georgina, with Donato as captain; Juanse y Cande, under the direction of Donato.

Dolli Irigoyen, the luxury judge

To decide which was the winning team, a very special guest entered, who was received with applause by the participants: Dolli Irigoyen.

The authors of the dish that she chose, would go up to the balcony and from there, directly to the Wednesday of benefits.

After the corresponding tasting of the Eggs Benedict, Dolli declared: “They were well commanded. Cooking with these geniuses is wonderful. I am going to be objective, without knowing who cooked each one.”

Thus, not knowing which pair had prepared each dish, the che gave the victory to team number three. In other words, the duo made up of Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and Alex Caniggia, led by Germán Martitegui.

The great challenge of the night

After that test that allowed one of the couples to reach the longed-for balcony, the remaining four participants had to dedicate themselves to the night’s challenge.

They were: Juanse, Cande Vetrano, Gastón Dalmau and Georgina Barbarossa.

In 45 minutes they had to make “a spectacular dish” with the ingredients that were delivered to them in a basket.

It was not easy, because one of the products in the basket was duck, the cooking of which presents certain difficulties and most of the participants chose to include it in their recipe.

Whoever made the best dish would go up to the balcony and, therefore, participate in benefit Wednesday, the day in which famous chefs compete for the gold and silver medals. The rest, would be for the “Thursday of last chance”.

To the tour that the three members of the jury always make through the stations where the participants work in order to give them advice, Dolli Irigoyen joined yesterday.

The jury’s verdict

When the participants finished their homework, it was time for tasting and criticism. This time, Dolli Irigoyen joined the three members of the jury to evaluate the dishes.

To begin with, Germán Martitegui told Gastón Dalmau that he had the gray apron and asked him not to complain or get frustrated.

Then Dolli ushered Juanse, Cande Vetrano and Georgina Barbarossa to the front and announced who was going up to the balcony.

The prestigious chef began by explaining that “it is a very difficult decision”, but “we are all in agreement”, she said. He immediately announced: “Georgina, today you go up to the balcony”.

Thus, the actress entered the benefits Wednesday while Cande and Juanse joined Gastón Dalmau to go to Thursday last chance.

ACE