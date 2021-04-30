Daniel Aráoz experienced a strong revulsion at the challenge posed by the jury of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) and offered to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday in order not to have to pass that test.

Yesterday at MasterChef it was “last chance Thursday”. In that instance of the reality show that Santiago Del Moro leads, those who made the worst dishes in the previous days compete to avoid going directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

The celebrities who cooked last night in were: Carmen Barbieri, Gastón Dalmau, Alex Caniggia, Daniel Aráoz, Candela Vetrano and Juanse.

The challenge set by the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular consisted of a task that left the participants astonished: cooking two dishes with snails.

One of those dishes was to be gratin snails. The other was left to the free choice of each of the cooks.

The only one who celebrated the idea of ​​cooking snails was Carmen Barbieri because, she explained, her grandmother made them. For this reason, this dish brings back fond memories of her family of origin.

The other celebrities looked at the snails they had on their work tables suspiciously. Obviously, this was not the test they wanted to pass.

MasterChef Celebrity participants, baffled by the challenge of cooking snails. Capture TV.

“I am totally shocked”

The most extreme case of aversion to snails was that of Daniel Aráoz. True to his funny style, he first joked emulating Susana Giménez and the dinosaur. “Are these snails alive?” He asked.

Then, he became serious and asked for a minute to express what he felt: “It gives me a bit of an impression,” he was honest.

Convinced that he could not overcome the disgust the snails generated in him, Aráoz said: “I am totally shocked. In particular, I have no problem going directly to the elimination gala.”

Daniel Aráoz noticed that he was very impressed with cooking snails and offered to go directly to the elimination gala. Capture TV.

“It is a test that surpasses me. I do not know what to do, I honestly say it. It surpasses me, I will not be able to do this test”, raised.

Then, Carmen Barbieri intervened: “I know how Dani feels. Can I help you?”, He said. “I can make the boil and give it to you later,” the actress proposed to her colleague.

“She cooks them for you and you finish them as a plate,” said Santiago Del Moro. “Well, it gives me a little impression … maybe I ask for help,” accepted Aráoz, who said that he would also ask Gastón Dalmau for a hand.

Caracoles: the terror of the participants of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

The jury’s verdict

Despite the initial feeling that he could not face the challenge of cooking the snails, with the help of his colleagues, Daniel Aráoz managed to have the dishes ready to present to the jury.

At the time of the tasting and the criticism, Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular pointed out an important error: having gratinated the snails inside their shell.

However, not everything Daniel Aráoz cooked was bad. The chefs rescued that the sauce prepared by the participant was well done. This is how they judged it:

When it came time to decide which of the six celebrities who cooked yesterday would go up on the balcony, the jury chose Carmen Barbieri. Thus, the actress is already in the next round of the contest.

With black aprons, instead, Daniel Aráoz, Gastón Dalmau, Cande Vetrano, Alex Caniggia and Juanse will have to make an effort in the elimination gala Sunday so as not to be left out of the program definitively.

