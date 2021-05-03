The second chance for Daniel Aráoz was short-lived, who was eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m.).

After having returned in the repechage, just a week later the actor said goodbye to the cycle led by Santiago del Moro. And this time it is final.

“It was a great pleasure. I’m leaving happy”, were the first words of Aráoz upon hearing the jury’s decision.

Daniel Aráoz, outside of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

And he said goodbye: “The best to you. Thank you all. Thank you for allowing me to return to television after 15 years.”

Before leaving, Del Moro thanked him for his passage through the cycle: “He must be one of the most complete actors in the country. You play drama and humor. This show made you very popular. “

After a group game that allowed them to have five minutes in the market, the challenge of the day imposed by Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui was make a dish with white salmon as the main ingredient.

Without a doubt, the one most praised by the jury was Claudia Fontán, which prepared a white salmon with green sauce accompanied by boiled potatoes.

“The fish is cooked perfectly”, Betular described. “With this dish I feel in the Mediterranean”, added Donato. And Martitegui was not far behind: “You made a plan, you didn’t boycott yourself and you got to the plate you wanted.”

Gastón Dalmau also did a good job, which surprised when preparing sorrentinos stuffed with white salmon, cheese, basil with lemon cream.

In this way, they continue in the race: Alex Caniggia, Gastón Dalmau, Candela Vetrano, Claudia Fontán and Juanse.

The moment of maximum tension: the participants waiting for the return of the jury. MasterChef. Telefe.

They join the six participants who avoided going to the Elimination Gala: Andrea Rincón, Georgina Barbarossa, María O’Donnell, Dani La Chepi, Sol Pérez and Carmen Barbieri.

The winner of the second edition of MasterChef Celebrity will win a prize of 1,200,000 pesos.