On MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), the challenge of the night, which implied getting by with very little to cook, Dani la chepi It reminded him of very difficult situations in his life. When talking about this to Santiago Del Moro, the participant broke down in tears. However, resilient, he affirmed: “From miseries one comes out.”

Yesterday was “Last Chance Thursday” at MasterChef. It is the instance of the contest where the participants who made the worst dishes on Monday and Tuesday compete to avoid going directly to the elimination gala on Sunday. Only one can do it.

The competitors were: Carmen Barbieri, María O ‘Donnell, Juanse, Dani La Chepi, Andrea Rincón and Georgina Barbarossa.

Dani La Chepi went broke on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

The challenge posed by the jury made up of Damián Betular, Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui consisted of making a free savory dish respecting the slogan that it had, necessarily, something fried, something boiled, something sealed or sautéed.

The most difficult were announced a while later. They had to make the recipes with the only three utensils they were given: frying pan, knife, and a wooden spoon.

“We ask you to step out of your comfort zone today,” Donato warned the celebrities before they went to the market to stock up on the ingredients.

Upon returning, the program host proceeded to close the drawers and cabinets that have the stations where cooks work to prevent them from using any utensil other than the three allowed.

Only in the final five minutes would they be able to go to the bazaar to look for some dishware to plate.

“I think it is one of the most difficult tests that we have had,” admitted Martitegui in conversation with the other two chefs of the cycle.

Dani La Chepi: crying and resilience

While several participants complained about having to cook with so few utensils, Dani La Chepi enthusiastically and uncomplainingly began to work on a dish that he named after his daughter, Isabella.

When Santiago Del Moro passed by his station, she told him about the hard times he went through in his life and, excited, she started to cry.

“Today you can cook nothing more than with this spoon, with the knife and with the frying pan …”, the driver reminded the participant. She smiled and said: “Do you know how hungry I was, I drink?”

“When I was left without a job in 2015,” La Chepi continued to explain to Santi-, I sold absolutely everything that was inside my house to give my daughter morfar. Everything I had I sold, beyond working anything. “.

“They kicked you out of a radio …”, Del Moro said. “Yes, they fired me from a radio station in 2015. I lost my job and from the misery I was going through, I said ‘I’m going to start making videos and I’m going to be my own manager.’

“Today, I say ‘Thanks to the radio that kicked me out, because if they didn’t kick me out, I’d just sit there … Well, I had my little luck,” he added.

“We weren’t poor, we were a humble family. My old man was not paid at the deli and, I remember, he brought down brown suede jackets, cheeses or things for us to morph …”, La Chepi recalled .

At that point in the story, she started crying and said to Santiago: “When you go through these things, what are you going to complain about? We never had anything left over. But I think that one comes out of miseries. We Argentines are survivors. And surely, we are going to be left without work twenty thousand times. You, me , the one who is watching … “–

While Dani tried to hold back her tears, the driver congratulated her: “You have a desire and a strength … Giant ovaries! You can, ma’am.”

Dani La Chepi broke down on MasterChef Celebrity and assured: “From miseries it comes out.” Capture TV.

The dish that La Chepi called “Isabella” featured chicken mushroom with potatoes, sweet potatoes, onion, and bacon. The jury was full of praise at the time of the tasting.

“It tastes like home,” Donato De Santis said. “You cooked with the elements you had at your disposal without complaining. Thank you for taking us all home a bit.”

“The path you took to get to today’s plate is incredible, I don’t know if it’s the best, but it’s the one that excites me the most,” celebrated Germán Martitegui.

The jury’s verdict

After the tasting and criticism of the dishes presented by each participant, De Santis, Betular and Martitegui had to decide who would get away from going to the elimination gala on Sunday.

Despite the compliments they made to La Chepi after the tasting, at the time of the verdict they gave her a black apron.

“They showed me the lollipop and they took it out,” she lamented in a statement in front of the camera. MasterChef.

The one chosen by the jury to go to the next round was Juanse, whose plate consisted of a bread stuffed with entrails, vegetables, ham and fried egg.

The jury had already expressed their amazement at the original recipe that the musician made and how tasty it was. “The idea is brilliant and the flavor is very rich,” Donato exclaimed as soon as he tasted the so-called “Great bread.”

Martitegui admitted that he was initially suspicious of Juanse’s proposal. “But it is a dish that I would say ‘I went back to Juanse and asked for that,” he acknowledged.

Betular was expressive: “This dish does not enter any classification. Did you see when a comet passes every thousand years? Well, today it happened,” he told Juanse.

Thus, at the end of the broadcast the jury announced that Juanse was the one who was going to the next round of MasterChef Celebrity.

For their part, Carmen Barbieri, Georgina Barbarossa, Andrea Rincón, Dani La Chepi and María O’Donnell are at risk of being left out of the program if they fail to avoid being eliminated on Sunday’s broadcast.

