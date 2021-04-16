On MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, from Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) the chef and member of the jury Damián Betular surprised everyone with an incredible seven kilo chocolate cake.

The gastronomy contest yesterday had its “Thursday of last chance”. In that instance, in the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, the participants who cooked the worst on Monday and Tuesday compete to try to get away from Sunday’s elimination gala. Only one of them succeeds.

Those who cooked last night were: Alex Caniggia, Carmen Barbieri, Dani La Chepi, María O ‘Donnell and Gastón Dalmau.

The challenge presented by the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Diego Martitegui and Damián Betular consisted of prepare chocolate cake with filling of dulce de leche, chocolate and coffee.

Damián Betular, prestigious pastry chef, He showed them a chocolate cake like the one they should cook, but … seven kilos! It was enough to see it to want to eat it!

At MasterChef Celebrity, Damián Betular surprised everyone with a seven-kilo cake. Capture TV.

For the celebrities who had to replicate the Betular cake in a smaller size, this task was a real impossible mission. With all his patience, the renowned pastry chef went around the islands and gave them advice.

However, for the participants, accidents happened one after another in the process of preparing the dish. They could not bake the cakes well or they did not know how to use the parchment paper or they could not cool the cake well and the cake was falling apart.

Gaston Dalmau He even had to literally stop the cake with his chest to prevent everything from falling to the floor! Mary O’Donnell he directly suffered the collapse of the chocolate cake and had to appear before the jury with what looked like a pile of chocolate debris, dulce de leche and coffee.

According to the three chefs, in the participants’ cakes, the taste of the preparation was good, but the presentation of the dish left a lot to be desired in all cases. No one was even close to being able to emulate the impeccable aesthetic of the dessert that Damián Betular had presented in a giant size.

The jury’s verdict

Faced with such a scenario, Betular, De Santis and Martitegui had a difficult time choosing one of the five participants to pull out of Sunday’s elimination gala.

Already in the course of the returns, when asked by Santiago Del Moro about whether he saw conditions of pastry chefs in the participants, Betular was final: “No,” he answered. “If they tell me that they want to be pastry chefs, I would advise them to find another race”.

Thus, when giving the final verdict, the jury chose to give black aprons to the five celebrities who cooked yesterday. They didn’t save anyone!

When the host of the program wanted to know why they had made such a decision, Betular was blunt: “There were good flavors, but they could not replicate the cake that we presented to them.”

ACE