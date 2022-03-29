“Masterchef Celebrity Colombia” it keeps advancing its episodes until it reaches its final phase. The contestants, all of them members of the Colombian show business, including actors, singers and presenters, must accept the challenges that a demanding and implacable jury will propose. This program is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time) through the Canal RCN signal.

Find out about important information about this contest, such as what happened in the previous program, the list of participants and eliminated, the schedules, the transmission channels, as well as how to follow this show LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

Masterchef Colombia continues to reward its contestants. Photo: RCN.

Tension in the participants. Judgment time arrived and the chefs evaluated the contestants’ dishes. The specialists came to support the competitors, to correct the improvisations they make and recommend upcoming starts.

Who was the last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity 2022”?

The last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was Jair ‘Tostao’ Romero. One of the judges of the competition, after his elimination, pointed out: “Technical errors are what take you out of the competition. We would have liked to see more of your Guajira cuisine. Thank you so much for venturing into this kitchen.”

Who has been eliminated?

Next, we detail the celebrities that have been eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Natalia Ramirez

Luis Eduardo Arango

Jair ‘Tostao’ Romero.

Who are the participants?

Meet the contestants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

Maria Theresa Barrett

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

steward g

Tatan Mejia.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

It is a program of culinary competitions in which 22 celebrities from Colombia initially compete. Likewise, in each episode they will face rigorous gastronomic challenges that will test their skills in the kitchen to define their permanence in the program.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The reality show that seeks the best amateur chef in the country is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

Delicious delicacies are prepared at Masterchef Colombia. Photo: RCN.

The culinary competition program is broadcast through the rnc signal. It can also be enjoyed on the show’s official Facebook page.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombian territory, you should tune in to the channel 15 by the frequency of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Also, remember that you can download the RCN app from the Play Store or App Store.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 26 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

