‘Masterchef Celebrity Colombia 2023’ is getting closer to the final and this Thursday, September 28, the chapter 112 of the most tuned cooking reality show. The format of RCN It becomes more demanding and the celebrities will have to do their best to continue their path to victory this season. Tonight, inevitably, there will be an elimination, so if you don’t want to miss anything from this new episode, follow all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ receive more reception if ‘MasterChef Perú’ had Gastón Acurio?

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: schedules

The reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ is broadcast from 8.00 pm (Colombia time). However, if you are tuning into the show from another country, you can follow these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

You can tune in to the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ through the signal RCN of Colombia. On this channel you can enjoy what remains of the culinary competition that brings together personalities from the field.

How to watch Canal RCN LIVE?

The sign of RCN It can be tuned both on TV, on the different cable operators available in Colombia and also by LIVE transmission on the official website of said television company.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: what happened in chapter 111?

In the previous chapter of ‘Masterchef Celebrity‘, the contestants formed 3 teams to prepare a croquembouche. Caro, who came last, had the chance to choose and chose the red team.

In the case of Martha and Nata, they gave up before the time was up, because they did not bake the necessary amount of profiteroles. Meanwhile, the red team, made up of Caro, Adrián and Daniela, went up to the balcony after overcoming the challenge.

Who are the juries of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

Chris Carpentier

Jorge Rausch

Nicolás de Zubiría.

Celebrities who are still on ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia

Natalia Sanint.

Nela González.

Daniela Tapia.

Carolina Acevedo.

Martha Isabel Bolaños.

Adrian Parada.

The ‘Negrito’.

‘MasterChef’ Colombia. Photo: RCN

#Masterchef #Celebrity #Colombia #LIVE #watch #todays #episode

‘Masterchef Celebrity Colombia 2023’ is getting closer to the final and this Thursday, September 28, the chapter 112 of the most tuned cooking reality show. The format of RCN It becomes more demanding and the celebrities will have to do their best to continue their path to victory this season. Tonight, inevitably, there will be an elimination, so if you don’t want to miss anything from this new episode, follow all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ receive more reception if ‘MasterChef Perú’ had Gastón Acurio?

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: schedules

The reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ is broadcast from 8.00 pm (Colombia time). However, if you are tuning into the show from another country, you can follow these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

You can tune in to the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ through the signal RCN of Colombia. On this channel you can enjoy what remains of the culinary competition that brings together personalities from the field.

How to watch Canal RCN LIVE?

The sign of RCN It can be tuned both on TV, on the different cable operators available in Colombia and also by LIVE transmission on the official website of said television company.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: what happened in chapter 111?

In the previous chapter of ‘Masterchef Celebrity‘, the contestants formed 3 teams to prepare a croquembouche. Caro, who came last, had the chance to choose and chose the red team.

In the case of Martha and Nata, they gave up before the time was up, because they did not bake the necessary amount of profiteroles. Meanwhile, the red team, made up of Caro, Adrián and Daniela, went up to the balcony after overcoming the challenge.

Who are the juries of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

Chris Carpentier

Jorge Rausch

Nicolás de Zubiría.

Celebrities who are still on ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia

Natalia Sanint.

Nela González.

Daniela Tapia.

Carolina Acevedo.

Martha Isabel Bolaños.

Adrian Parada.

The ‘Negrito’.

‘MasterChef’ Colombia. Photo: RCN

#Masterchef #Celebrity #Colombia #LIVE #watch #todays #episode

‘Masterchef Celebrity Colombia 2023’ is getting closer to the final and this Thursday, September 28, the chapter 112 of the most tuned cooking reality show. The format of RCN It becomes more demanding and the celebrities will have to do their best to continue their path to victory this season. Tonight, inevitably, there will be an elimination, so if you don’t want to miss anything from this new episode, follow all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ receive more reception if ‘MasterChef Perú’ had Gastón Acurio?

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: schedules

The reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ is broadcast from 8.00 pm (Colombia time). However, if you are tuning into the show from another country, you can follow these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

You can tune in to the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ through the signal RCN of Colombia. On this channel you can enjoy what remains of the culinary competition that brings together personalities from the field.

How to watch Canal RCN LIVE?

The sign of RCN It can be tuned both on TV, on the different cable operators available in Colombia and also by LIVE transmission on the official website of said television company.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: what happened in chapter 111?

In the previous chapter of ‘Masterchef Celebrity‘, the contestants formed 3 teams to prepare a croquembouche. Caro, who came last, had the chance to choose and chose the red team.

In the case of Martha and Nata, they gave up before the time was up, because they did not bake the necessary amount of profiteroles. Meanwhile, the red team, made up of Caro, Adrián and Daniela, went up to the balcony after overcoming the challenge.

Who are the juries of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

Chris Carpentier

Jorge Rausch

Nicolás de Zubiría.

Celebrities who are still on ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia

Natalia Sanint.

Nela González.

Daniela Tapia.

Carolina Acevedo.

Martha Isabel Bolaños.

Adrian Parada.

The ‘Negrito’.

‘MasterChef’ Colombia. Photo: RCN

#Masterchef #Celebrity #Colombia #LIVE #watch #todays #episode

‘Masterchef Celebrity Colombia 2023’ is getting closer to the final and this Thursday, September 28, the chapter 112 of the most tuned cooking reality show. The format of RCN It becomes more demanding and the celebrities will have to do their best to continue their path to victory this season. Tonight, inevitably, there will be an elimination, so if you don’t want to miss anything from this new episode, follow all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ receive more reception if ‘MasterChef Perú’ had Gastón Acurio?

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: schedules

The reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ is broadcast from 8.00 pm (Colombia time). However, if you are tuning into the show from another country, you can follow these times.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

On which channel to watch ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

You can tune in to the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ through the signal RCN of Colombia. On this channel you can enjoy what remains of the culinary competition that brings together personalities from the field.

How to watch Canal RCN LIVE?

The sign of RCN It can be tuned both on TV, on the different cable operators available in Colombia and also by LIVE transmission on the official website of said television company.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia: what happened in chapter 111?

In the previous chapter of ‘Masterchef Celebrity‘, the contestants formed 3 teams to prepare a croquembouche. Caro, who came last, had the chance to choose and chose the red team.

In the case of Martha and Nata, they gave up before the time was up, because they did not bake the necessary amount of profiteroles. Meanwhile, the red team, made up of Caro, Adrián and Daniela, went up to the balcony after overcoming the challenge.

Who are the juries of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia?

Chris Carpentier

Jorge Rausch

Nicolás de Zubiría.

Celebrities who are still on ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia

Natalia Sanint.

Nela González.

Daniela Tapia.

Carolina Acevedo.

Martha Isabel Bolaños.

Adrian Parada.

The ‘Negrito’.

‘MasterChef’ Colombia. Photo: RCN

#Masterchef #Celebrity #Colombia #LIVE #watch #todays #episode