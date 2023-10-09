‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 came to an end. Tonight, four celebrities finalists They will face each other for the last time to become the winner of the RCN reality show. In this episode 122, the judges will have to choose the best of the season. To do this, they will challenge participants to prepare haute cuisine dishes. If you do not want to miss any incident of the last LIVE broadcast of one of the most tuned programs on Colombian TV, in this note we will tell you all the details.

What time to watch the FINAL of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023?

The last episode of the reality show ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 will be broadcast this Sunday, October 8 at 8.00 pm (local time). If you are in another country, follow the following schedules.

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch the FINAL of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 LIVE?

The long-awaited finale of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 It will be broadcast, like every night, on the RCN signal, in Colombia. Additionally, you can follow LIVE the program on the channel’s official website and on TV.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023: finalists

Carolina Acevedo

Nela Gonzalez

Daniela Tapia

Adrian Parada.

What is the prize for the winner of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023?

The famous one who is established as the winner of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023 He will become a creditor of a large sum of money. First place will win 200 million Colombian pesos and this season’s masterchef title.

‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia comes to an end. Photo: RCN

Who is the winner of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ Colombia 2023?

Carolina Acevedo, Nela González, Daniela Tapia or Adrián Parada, one of them will be the winner of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’. To find out who will win the final prize, you just have to follow the program on RCN or all the details in La República Entretenimiento.

