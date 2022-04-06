The challenges of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are becoming more intense and exciting, as the contestants do everything to demonstrate their culinary skills in front of cameras. In the 35th episode of the program, the various figures of the show prepare to meet new challenges that will delight the palate of the demanding jury.

In the new episode of this Tuesday, April 5, broadcast through the RCN signal, it will be known what dish they must prepare in order to reach the final stretch of the program. In this note we will tell you what happened during chapter 34.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

At the beginning of the chapter, Claudia Bahamón explained that the winner of the challenge will have advantages, although there will be no immunity pin. In addition, she said that the black aprons cannot be saved later, so they will go directly to the elimination challenge. To define the time for each couple in the kitchen, they must play with a tower of wooden blocks, where each block they remove and leave on top, without knocking it down, represents five more minutes to achieve the dish indicated by the chefs.

After the time was up, the tasting began. The first to pass were Natalia and Estiwar, followed by Tatán and Ramiro. The jury began to debate to grant the advantages to Aída Morales, Chicho, Aida Bossa and Corozo, while Manuela and Aco took the black aprons, since their dish presented more errors.

Who was the last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity 2022”?

Actress Teresa Barreto was the last participant eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity” after presenting her dish made with trout. According to the jurors, her dish was not bad, but it was complicated at the time of preparation.

Who has been eliminated?

Those eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

“MasterChef Celebrity Colombia” is broadcast by RCN. Photo: RCN

Who are the participants?

They are the participants of the cooking reality show “Masterchef Colombia 2022″:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef Colombia” is a gastronomic competition program, where the country’s celebrities are the protagonists of the reality show, as they will have to prepare dishes with the ingredient mentioned by one of the juries and thus be crowned the best chef.

Colombian stars participate in the “Masterchef celebrity 2022”. Photo: Masterchef celebrity Colombia/Instagram.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The culinary challenge program is broadcast live from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm, in Peru and Colombia time.

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

The cooking reality show starring Colombian stars is broadcast through the RCN signal. In addition, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.

The participants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” perform a series of challenges in the kitchen. Photo: Masterchef celebrity Colombia/Instagram.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in the country of Colombia, you only have to tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. You can also download the RCN app from the Play Store or APP Store.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 35 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

You can also watch the live broadcast of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos.