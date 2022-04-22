“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” will broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT this Friday, April 22, its 46th episode starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time). The successful program of gastronomic competitions is getting closer to the final stretch where the best amateur chef in the country will be crowned.

The reality show is broadcast by the RCN Television signal and you can follow it ONLINE through The Republic Shows. In the following lines, we share all the information you need to know so you don’t miss any details of chapter 46.

YOU CAN SEE: Laura Bozzo will be part of the second season of “The house of the famous”

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

In the previous episode, a salvation challenge was held, in which the participants with black aprons faced each other to escape elimination. The challenge was to prepare a dish based on salt; In addition, they explained the types and properties of it. The winners were Carlos, Ramiro and Aida Bossa.

Who was eliminated yesterday from “Masterchef celebrity” 2022?

The last participant eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was Pamela Ospina, who said goodbye to the program in tears.

Who has been eliminated?

Next, check out which celebrities have said goodbye to the gastronomic reality show:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

Pamela Ospina

Isabella and Carlos are two of the artists who are still in competition. Photo: @masterchefcelebrityco / Instagram

Who are the participants?

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

Natalia Ramirez

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a television format that brings together famous Colombian entertainment characters in elaborate culinary challenges seeking to crown the best amateur chef in the country.

The participants seek to overcome all the challenges to become the best amateur chef. Photo: Masterchef celebrity Colombia/Instagram

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The television space of gastronomic competitions is broadcast from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).

YOU CAN SEE: Jada Pinkett Smith on Will Smith Controversy: “We Focused on Deep Healing”

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” 2022?

The signal in charge of transmitting the program “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is the RCN channel. Also, remember that you can also enjoy the reality show through its official Facebook page.

“Masterchef Colombia 2022” is broadcast live from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time). Photo: Masterchef Colombia 2022

How to watch RCN LIVE?

Watch RCN Television LIVE AND DIRECT on channel 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. In addition, the application available on Google Play and the RCN App Store will allow you to view its content completely free of charge.

Where to see Masterchef celebrity Colombia chapter 46 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

La República Espectaculos provides complete FREE ONLINE coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”, where you can review minute by minute and all the incidents of the program.