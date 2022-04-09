“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” will broadcast LIVE his episode 38 today, Friday, April 8, starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time). The famous program of gastronomic challenges seeks to find among its show participants the best amateur chef in the country.
Remember that you can follow the complete coverage through the transmission of The Republic Showswhere you can find all the details of the culinary reality show. Next, find out all the information you need to know so you don’t miss any details of the show.
Live: Masterchef Celebrity Colombia
What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?
In the previous episode of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” the celebrities faced each other in a free challenge that lasted 60 minutes. Likewise, the pantry was open for the choice of food for the dishes.
Who left “Masterchef celebrity” 2022 yesterday?
The participant eliminated in chapter 37 of Masterchef celebrity 2022 was corozo who stated that he will study and open a cooking school. In the same way, he expressed that during the program he discovered that he loves to cook and for him his departure from the show will have a real change.
Who has been eliminated?
The contestants eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:
- Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)
- Luis Eduardo Arango
- Alexandra Montoya (resigned)
- Martin Karpan
- Lady Noriega
- Jair Romero
- Caroline Gomez
- Theresa Barrett
- corozo
Who are the participants?
Next, meet the participants of the cooking reality show “”Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:
- Caroline Gomez
- Aida Bossa
- Ramiro Meneses
- Elizabeth Santiago
- Martin Karpan
- Carlos Baez
- Aida Morales
- Cristina Campuzano
- aco perez
- Manuela Gonzalez
- Lady Noriega
- corozo
- Alexandra Montoya
- Chicho Arias
- Pamela Ospina
- Estiwar G
- Tatan Mejia.
- Natalie Ramirez.
What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a reality show of gastronomic competitions where celebrities from that country prepare different dishes to be crowned the best amateur chef.
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule
The culinary challenge show airs live Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. m (Peru and Colombia time).
What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” 2022?
The reality where the figures of the Colombian show compete is transmitted through the RCN signal. Also, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.
How to watch RCN LIVE?
If you are in Colombian territory, tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. In addition, you can download the RCN application in the Play Store or APP Store to also enjoy the programming and special content of the RCN Channel.
Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 38 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
Follow the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos, where you will find all the details.
