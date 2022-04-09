“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” will broadcast LIVE his episode 38 today, Friday, April 8, starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time). The famous program of gastronomic challenges seeks to find among its show participants the best amateur chef in the country.

Remember that you can follow the complete coverage through the transmission of The Republic Showswhere you can find all the details of the culinary reality show. Next, find out all the information you need to know so you don’t miss any details of the show.

Live: Masterchef Celebrity Colombia Let’s do it! As the minutes tick by, the chefs experiment with each of their ingredients to achieve an appetizing dish. Time begins to run! The chefs will have 45 minutes to prepare a delicious dish where the main ingredient is cream. It is worth mentioning that the participants are not obliged to use all the supplies. Chefs can complement their ingredients with their colleagues Each participant has a different mystery box. For this reason, there are chefs who have numbered boxes and will be able to pair up with those who do not have a number to complement their ingredients. They discovered the mystery boxes The products of the mystery boxes were discovered with which they will have to prepare a delicious stew for tonight. Each box is different and, apparently, they will have the possibility to change them. It started! The program started! One more chapter of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia began tonight.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

In the previous episode of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” the celebrities faced each other in a free challenge that lasted 60 minutes. Likewise, the pantry was open for the choice of food for the dishes.

“Masterchef celebrity” performed his elimination challenge. Photo: RCN capture

Who left “Masterchef celebrity” 2022 yesterday?

The participant eliminated in chapter 37 of Masterchef celebrity 2022 was corozo who stated that he will study and open a cooking school. In the same way, he expressed that during the program he discovered that he loves to cook and for him his departure from the show will have a real change.

Who has been eliminated?

The contestants eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

ACO had a mix up during the elimination challenge. Photo: Capture of RCN

Who are the participants?

Next, meet the participants of the cooking reality show “”Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

Natalie Ramirez.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a reality show of gastronomic competitions where celebrities from that country prepare different dishes to be crowned the best amateur chef.

“MasterChef Celebrity Colombia” seeks to crown the best amateur chef. Photo: RCN

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The culinary challenge show airs live Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. m (Peru and Colombia time).

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” 2022?

The reality where the figures of the Colombian show compete is transmitted through the RCN signal. Also, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.

Corozo was eliminated in chapter 37. Photo: RCN capture

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombian territory, tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. In addition, you can download the RCN application in the Play Store or APP Store to also enjoy the programming and special content of the RCN Channel.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 38 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos, where you will find all the details.