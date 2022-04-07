The haute cuisine reality show Masterchef Celebrity Colombia it advances in its episodes until it can approach the grand finale. There are still many challenges and challenges to be raised, however, the contestants on this program do not lose their enthusiasm for fighting to be the best gourmet chefs in the country. The celebrities who are present every day in this show appear from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time) through Canal RCN.

Find out more key information about this contest, such as what has happened in recent days, the list of participants and those eliminated, as well as the schedules, transmission channels, and how to follow this competition LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

What happened this week at MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?

"MasterChef Celebrity Colombia" seeks to crown the best amateur chef.

The participants prepared recipes from various countries: Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, the United States and Panama. How were the teams divided?

Red Team: Tatán and Carlos – Panamanian Tamales

Green Team: Corozo, Isabela and Estiwar – Married Costa Rican

Blue team: Chicho, Ramiro and Manuela – Seco de pollo from Ecuador

Purple team: Aida Morales and Natalia: – Peruvian loin saltado and chicken chili

Orange Team: Aida Boza, Cristina and Pamela: – Fried Chicken Macaroni and Cheese (USA)

Who was the last eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity 2022?

The last participant eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was the actress Maria Theresa Barrett. According to the judges, his trout-based dish was not bad; however, he was complicated when preparing it.

Who has been eliminated?

Those eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

Who are the participants?

They are the participants of the cooking reality show “”Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

Natalie Ramirez.

What is MasterChef Celebrity Colombia about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a culinary competition program where celebrities from that country will have to prepare dishes to be crowned the best amateur chef.

MasterChef Celebrity Colombia: schedule

The famous cooking show of culinary challenges is broadcast live from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm, in Peru and Colombia time.

What channel broadcasts MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2022?

Aida Morales and Natalia Ramírez prepared a lomo saltado and ají de gallina.

The reality starring Colombian figures is broadcast through the RCN signal. In addition, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombia, tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. You can also download the RCN application in the Play Store or APP Store to also enjoy the programming and special content of the RCN Channel in Colombian territory.

Where to see MasterChef Celebrity Colombia chapter 37 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Remember that you can follow the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos, where you will find the events of the reality show, as well as all the details.