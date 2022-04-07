“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is one of the most beloved reality TV shows in Colombia since, in each edition, it continues to surprise all viewers with its innovative challenges. Starting at 8:00 pm (Colombian and Peruvian time), various celebrities from the show have been demonstrating their cooking skills.

If you missed the last chapter of the program, don’t worry, here we tell you all the details so you know what the dishes were that the famous and famous prepared. Read on and review what happened in chapter 35.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

In the previous episode, the participants prepared recipes from various countries: Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, the United States and Panama. How were the teams divided?

Red Team: Tatán and Carlos – Panamanian Tamales

Green Team: Corozo, Isabela and Estiwar – Married Costa Rican

Blue team: Chicho, Ramiro and Manuela – Seco de pollo from Ecuador

Purple team: Aida Morales and Natalia: – Peruvian loin saltado and chicken chili

Orange Team: Aida Boza, Cristina and Pamela: – Fried Chicken Macaroni and Cheese (USA)

Who was the last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

The last participant eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was the actress Maria Theresa Barrett. According to the judges, his trout-based dish was not bad; however, he was complicated when preparing it.

Who has been eliminated?

Those eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

Aida Morales and Natalia Ramírez prepared a lomo saltado and ají de gallina. Photo: RCN

Who are the participants?

They are the participants of the cooking reality show ““Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a culinary competition program where celebrities from that country will have to prepare dishes to be crowned the best amateur chef.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” seeks to crown the best amateur chef. Photo: RCN

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The famous culinary challenge cooking show is broadcast live from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm, in Peru and Colombia time.

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022”?

The reality starring Colombian figures is broadcast through the RCN signal. In addition, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombia, tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. You can also download the RCN application in the Play Store or APP Store to also enjoy the programming and special content of the RCN Channel in Colombian territory.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 36 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Remember that you can follow the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos, where you will find the events of the reality show, as well as all the details.