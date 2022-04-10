The chapters of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” become more and more interesting and unexpected. With a new creative challenge, the competitors faced each other in teams during the last broadcast of the program, which has prepared two black aprons for the losers. Know everything that happened in the famous gastronomic reality show during episode 39.

Live: Masterchef Colombia program ended In the next episode of Masterchef Colombia, the teams will have to plate the meals they prepared as similar as possible, those who fail to captivate the players will be the unlucky ones who will receive the black apron. They do not come to an agreement Isabella doesn’t understand any of the directions Cristina gives her and gets confused because she no longer knows how to continue preparing the dish. What she is most concerned about is matching portion sizes. They watch from afar Nata and Carlos observe the difficulties that their companions have and are happy for having been saved from that challenge. In addition, they indicated that the participants would lose their voice from shouting so much. the problems begin The kitchen is filled with screaming because the couples have no way to communicate properly. The only way to be able to understand each other is by raising your voice, but this harms the others, because the voices mix and no one can understand each other. Time to cook The participants briefly coordinate what they will prepare, but they cannot fully understand, since the glass that separates them does not allow them to see anything. The key to this challenge is to spell out what you’re going to do, but only verbally. wall challenge The couples will have to cook the same dish without being able to see what their partner is doing, because a wall will separate them. Although it is not a new challenge, the participants are nervous about what may happen. couples are formed Being the winners, Nata and Carlos are in charge of grouping their companions to face each other in a new creative challenge from Masterchef Colombia. They don’t cook today Nata and Carlos won the previous challenge and they have the possibility to choose if they cook or not in this chapter. They both agree that they prefer to play it safe and not enter into competition to avoid having a black apron. The program started! The contestants plan a different entrance, but not everything goes as expected and they end up laughing with the judges because of the embarrassment they experienced.

The chefs in this contest, who are actually celebrities from Colombian public life, fight to stay on the show and not be eliminated by a demanding jury, which takes a close look at their preparations.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

On this date, the participants worked in pairs and were given a 45-minute challenge to prepare a delicious dish where the main ingredient is cream. Several dishes were approved by the juries, but what really stole the night was Aída Morales’ kiss to ‘Tatán’ Mejía, who was his partner in the challenge.

Who left “Masterchef celebrity 2022” yesterday?

Yesterday no one was eliminated, but the participant who was left out in chapter 37 of “Masterchef celebrity 2022″C was Corozo, who stated that he will study and open a cooking school. Similarly, he expressed that during the show he discovered that he loves to cook and for him his departure from the show will be a real change.

Who has been eliminated?

The contestants eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

Aida Morales and Natalia Ramírez prepared a lomo saltado and ají de gallina. Photo: RCN

Who are the participants?

Next, meet the participants of the cooking reality show “”Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

Natalie Ramirez.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a reality show of gastronomic competitions where celebrities from that country prepare different dishes to be crowned the best amateur chef.

The participants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” perform a series of challenges in the kitchen. Photo: Masterchef celebrity Colombia/Instagram.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The culinary challenge show airs live Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. m (Peru and Colombia time).

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

The reality where the figures of the Colombian show compete is transmitted through the RCN signal. Also, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.

“MasterChef Celebrity Colombia” is broadcast on RCN. Photo: RCN

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombian territory, tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. In addition, you can download the RCN application in the Play Store or APP Store to also enjoy the programming and special content of the RCN Channel.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 39 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos, where you will find all the details.