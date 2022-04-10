The chapters of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” become more and more interesting and unexpected. With a new creative challenge, the competitors faced each other in teams during the last broadcast of the program, which has prepared two black aprons for the losers. Know everything that happened in the famous gastronomic reality show during episode 39.
Live: Masterchef Colombia
The chefs in this contest, who are actually celebrities from Colombian public life, fight to stay on the show and not be eliminated by a demanding jury, which takes a close look at their preparations.
What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?
On this date, the participants worked in pairs and were given a 45-minute challenge to prepare a delicious dish where the main ingredient is cream. Several dishes were approved by the juries, but what really stole the night was Aída Morales’ kiss to ‘Tatán’ Mejía, who was his partner in the challenge.
Who left “Masterchef celebrity 2022” yesterday?
Yesterday no one was eliminated, but the participant who was left out in chapter 37 of “Masterchef celebrity 2022″C was Corozo, who stated that he will study and open a cooking school. Similarly, he expressed that during the show he discovered that he loves to cook and for him his departure from the show will be a real change.
Who has been eliminated?
The contestants eliminated from the “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are the following:
- Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)
- Luis Eduardo Arango
- Alexandra Montoya (resigned)
- Martin Karpan
- Lady Noriega
- Jair Romero
- Caroline Gomez
- Theresa Barrett
- corozo
Who are the participants?
Next, meet the participants of the cooking reality show “”Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:
- Caroline Gomez
- Aida Bossa
- Ramiro Meneses
- Elizabeth Santiago
- Martin Karpan
- Carlos Baez
- Aida Morales
- Cristina Campuzano
- aco perez
- Manuela Gonzalez
- Lady Noriega
- corozo
- Alexandra Montoya
- Chicho Arias
- Pamela Ospina
- Estiwar G
- Tatan Mejia.
- Natalie Ramirez.
YOU CAN SEE: “The power of love 2″: release date, time and channel to see the first chapter
What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a reality show of gastronomic competitions where celebrities from that country prepare different dishes to be crowned the best amateur chef.
“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule
The culinary challenge show airs live Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. m (Peru and Colombia time).
What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?
The reality where the figures of the Colombian show compete is transmitted through the RCN signal. Also, it can be seen on the official Facebook page of the program.
How to watch RCN LIVE?
If you are in Colombian territory, tune in to channel 15 for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal. In addition, you can download the RCN application in the Play Store or APP Store to also enjoy the programming and special content of the RCN Channel.
Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” chapter 39 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
Follow the minute-by-minute coverage of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” through La República Espectaculos, where you will find all the details.
#Masterchef #Celebrity #Colombia #RCN #relive #minute #minute #chapter
Leave a Reply