cooking reality show “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” He continued with the challenges to his participants. In his program 57, the jury decided to divide the participants into pairs. The challenge for them was to prepare two tortilla-based dishes: one sweet and one savory. After 45′ and the jury’s deliberation, the duo made up of Chicho-Estiwar and Manuela-Tatán were saved. The next program will have an elimination challenge that Corozo, Jair Romero, Natalia Ramírez, Aída Morales, Aida Bossa and Carlos Báez must pass.

What is coming in chapter 57 of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia? The program begins with a salvation challenge: prepare a sweet and a salty tortilla.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

Characters from the Colombian show fight to be crowned the best chef in the country. Photo: Masterchef celebrity Colombia/Instagram.

In the last edition, there was a team competition, in which the orange team was represented by Ramiro’s plate.

Who has been eliminated?

The list of people who left this program is as follows:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

Pamela Ospina

Toasted

Aco Perez.

Who are the participants?

The contestants that are still valid in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” are:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

Natalie Ramirez.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022” is a television program that brings together 28 celebrities to compete for the label of best chef of the season. In this reality show of the stars, the participants will be subjected to various tests that will test their performance, ability and dexterity in the kitchen

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The gastronomic program is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time).

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

Participants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” willing to meet each challenge. Photo: Masterchef celebrity Colombia/Instagram.

RCN is the signal in charge of transmitting the program “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”. Also, remember that you can also enjoy the reality show through its official Facebook page.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

To enjoy all the episodes of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”, you must tune in to RCN Television on signal number 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. In addition, the application available on Google Play and the RCN App Store will allow you to view its content completely free of charge.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia chapter 56” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

To enjoy chapter 53 of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” ONLINE, you must follow the special coverage of La República Espectaculos, where you will live MINUTE BY MINUTE and all the incidents of the program.