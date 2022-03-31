The haute cuisine reality show “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was welcomed in its last edition despite the fact that the competition signal was broadcasting the match between Colombia vs. Venezuela. Surprises and challenges in this game show continue to be the order of the day. This space is produced by the RCN network, and every week a participant is eliminated from this show, which seeks that celebrities prepare ingenious dishes.

Learn more about this contest, such as what happened in the last program, the list of participants, the schedules, the transmission channels, as well as how to follow all the incidents LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

Live: Masterchef celebrity Colombia – chapter 27 Finish chapter 27! Carolina’s whereabouts are still unknown and in the previews it can be seen that Isabella would be part of Tostao’s team. The winners of the night are… Aída M. and Corozo take the immunity pins and win the challenge with the best dish of the night. two of the best Cristina and Aída B. come up with one of the best dishes of the night. Both go to the next round. Esthetic The presentation of the dish by Aida B. and Cristina is not far behind. Will they go to the next round? pulled Isabella and Pamela’s dish gets the worst reviews of the night. are also saved Inspired by the Parque de los Nevados, Manuela and Tatán also shine in this challenge. Play Carlos and Ramiro staged the presentation of their dish, which is inspired by the entrance of San Agustín. Both are the first classified and go to the next round. The result Although the flavor of the duo has yet to be tasted, this is the result of the dish created between Pamela and Isabella. What will the judges say? laughter Pamela and Isabella seem to have messed up the dough and the presentation of their dish. Both laugh at the unfavorable result they had in the challenge. the other best In the remaining three minutes, the winners could be defined. Another duo that is doing very well is that of Aida B. and Cristina. Cook and imitate Natalia tries to imitate Steward’s accent. For his part, Tostao had the strategy of matching Isabella and Pamela. the perfect duo It seems that Manuela and Tatán could be the best in this challenge. Who will win? Friends and rivals Although Isabella and Pamela are not enthusiastic about the idea, they have to cook together and come out of this challenge unscathed. The program has started! The participants will have to prepare dishes inspired by places and tourist destinations in Colombia. Who will win? Find out in chapter 27 of MasterChef celebrity.

What happened in yesterday’s chapter on MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?

Masterchef Colombia participants accept great challenges. Photo: RCN.

Tostao and Chicho were the lucky ones to win the immunity pin in today’s episode and are saved from the next round. Tight croquettes was the name of their dish, which was congratulated by all the judges for how delicious it was. The main ingredient was alberja.

Who was the last eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity 2022?

The last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was Jair Romero. One of the judges of the competition, after his elimination, pointed out the following: “Technical errors are what take you out of the competition. We would have liked to see more of your Guajira cuisine. Thank you so much for venturing into this kitchen.”

Who has been eliminated?

Next, we detail the celebrities that have been eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:

Natalia Ramirez

Luis Eduardo Arango

Jay Romero.

Who are the participants?

Meet the contestants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″:

Caroline Gomez

Aida Bossa

Ramiro Meneses

Elizabeth Santiago

Martin Karpan

Carlos Baez

Aida Morales

Cristina Campuzano

Maria Theresa Barrett

aco perez

Manuela Gonzalez

Lady Noriega

corozo

Alexandra Montoya

Chicho Arias

Pamela Ospina

Estiwar G

Tatan Mejia.

What is MasterChef Celebrity Colombia about?

It is a program of culinary competitions in which 22 celebrities from Colombia initially compete. Likewise, in each episode they will face rigorous gastronomic challenges that will test their skills in the kitchen to define their permanence in the program.

MasterChef Celebrity Colombia: schedule

The reality show that seeks the best amateur chef in the country is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).

What channel broadcasts MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2022?

Masterchef Colombia continues to surprise viewers. Photo: RCN.

The culinary competition program is broadcast through the rnc signal. It can also be enjoyed on the show’s official Facebook page.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

If you are in Colombian territory, you should tune in to the channel 15 by the frequency of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Also, remember that you can download the RCN app from the Play Store or App Store.

Where to see MasterChef Celebrity Colombia chapter 27 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

