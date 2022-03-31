The haute cuisine reality show “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was welcomed in its last edition despite the fact that the competition signal was broadcasting the match between Colombia vs. Venezuela. Surprises and challenges in this game show continue to be the order of the day. This space is produced by the RCN network, and every week a participant is eliminated from this show, which seeks that celebrities prepare ingenious dishes.
Learn more about this contest, such as what happened in the last program, the list of participants, the schedules, the transmission channels, as well as how to follow all the incidents LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.
Live: Masterchef celebrity Colombia – chapter 27
What happened in yesterday’s chapter on MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?
Tostao and Chicho were the lucky ones to win the immunity pin in today’s episode and are saved from the next round. Tight croquettes was the name of their dish, which was congratulated by all the judges for how delicious it was. The main ingredient was alberja.
Who was the last eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity 2022?
The last eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” was Jair Romero. One of the judges of the competition, after his elimination, pointed out the following: “Technical errors are what take you out of the competition. We would have liked to see more of your Guajira cuisine. Thank you so much for venturing into this kitchen.”
Who has been eliminated?
Next, we detail the celebrities that have been eliminated from “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”:
- Natalia Ramirez
- Luis Eduardo Arango
- Jay Romero.
Who are the participants?
Meet the contestants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″:
- Caroline Gomez
- Aida Bossa
- Ramiro Meneses
- Elizabeth Santiago
- Martin Karpan
- Carlos Baez
- Aida Morales
- Cristina Campuzano
- Maria Theresa Barrett
- aco perez
- Manuela Gonzalez
- Lady Noriega
- corozo
- Alexandra Montoya
- Chicho Arias
- Pamela Ospina
- Estiwar G
- Tatan Mejia.
What is MasterChef Celebrity Colombia about?
It is a program of culinary competitions in which 22 celebrities from Colombia initially compete. Likewise, in each episode they will face rigorous gastronomic challenges that will test their skills in the kitchen to define their permanence in the program.
MasterChef Celebrity Colombia: schedule
The reality show that seeks the best amateur chef in the country is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Peru and Colombia time).
What channel broadcasts MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2022?
The culinary competition program is broadcast through the rnc signal. It can also be enjoyed on the show’s official Facebook page.
How to watch RCN LIVE?
If you are in Colombian territory, you should tune in to the channel 15 by the frequency of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Also, remember that you can download the RCN app from the Play Store or App Store.
Where to see MasterChef Celebrity Colombia chapter 27 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
The Republic Shows makes FREE ONLINE LIVE coverage minute by minute of all the chapters of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” 2022.
