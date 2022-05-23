“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” continues to dazzle viewers with new proposals for dishes and challenges for the contestants in this production, which is produced and broadcast by Canal RCN from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm in prime time. In the previous chapter, there was a creative challenge, and for the next one, the participants are scheduled to open some mysterious boxes with which they must prepare whatever they deem convenient.

Find out more about this television space, such as the list of the last eliminated, the names of the current participants, as well as the schedules, transmission channels and how to follow what happens in the development of the FREE ONLINE LIVE competition.

The participants of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” fight to stay in the cooking reality show. Photo: Masterchef celebrity/Instagram.

Who has been eliminated?

Maria Theresa Barreto, An outstanding Colombian theater and television actress who has participated in several soap operas, has been eliminated from the competition, because she failed to meet the challenge proposed by chef Ronald Valero.

The list of the participants who left this program is as follows:

Maria Theresa Barrett

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

Pamela Ospina

Toasted

Aco Perez.

Who are the participants?

This is the list of all the celebrities in competition:

Aida Bossa

Aida Morales

Carlos Baez

Cristina Campuzano

Luis Arias ‘Estiwar G.’

isabella santiago

Manuela Gonzalez

Marco Giraldo ‘Corozo’

Mauricio Arias “Chicho”

Natalia Ramirez

Ramiro Meneses

Tatan Mejia

aco perez

Carlos Valencia ‘Tostao’

Pamela Ospina

Caroline Gomez

Jair Romero

Lady Noriega

Martin Karpan

Alexandra Montoya

Luis Eduardo Arango.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a television reality show that brings together 28 celebrities to compete for the label of best chef of the season. In this contest of the stars, the participants will be subjected to various challenges that will test their performance, skill and dexterity in the kitchen.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The gastronomic reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time).

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022 chapter 73. Photo: Canal RCN

RCN has the signal in charge of transmitting the program “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”. In addition to this, you can enjoy the reality show through its official Facebook page.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

In order to view all the episodes of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”, you must tune in to RCN Television on signal number 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. And not only that, but the RCN application, available on Google Play and the App Store, will allow you to view its content completely free.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia chapter 75” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

To enjoy chapter 67 of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” FREE ONLINE, you have to follow the special coverage of La República Espectaculos, where you will live minute by minute and all the incidents of the program.