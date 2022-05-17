Emotions don’t stop “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”, a program where celebrities have to demonstrate a talent that has nothing to do with acting, singing or posing for the cameras: cooking efficiently and creatively. Said production, which is broadcast and produced by the Colombian channel Canal RCN, faces other reality shows in prime time, which have different types of audiences.

Learn more about this cooking and haute cuisine production in this note, with data such as the list of participants, those eliminated, schedules, transmission channels, what happened in the last week, as well as how to follow the events of the program LIVE FREE ONLINE.

What happened in “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”?

MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2022 LIVE on RCN: watch chapter 67 here. Photo: RCN/Twitter

The pair of Manuela and Isabella is the only one of the three that was saved from the final challenge, with an average score of six points. Meanwhile, the other four participants will be subjected to a round of direct elimination.

Who has been eliminated?

The list of the participants who left this program is as follows:

Natalia Ramírez (returned due to Alexandra’s resignation)

Luis Eduardo Arango

Alexandra Montoya (resigned)

Martin Karpan

Lady Noriega

Jair Romero

Caroline Gomez

Theresa Barrett

corozo

Pamela Ospina

Toasted

Aco Perez.

Who are the participants?

This is the list of all the celebrities in competition:

Aida Bossa

Aida Morales

Carlos Baez

Cristina Campuzano

Luis Arias ‘Estiwar G.’

isabella santiago

Manuela Gonzalez

Marco Giraldo ‘Corozo’

Maria Theresa Barrett

Mauricio Arias “Chicho”

Natalia Ramirez

Ramiro Meneses

Tatan Mejia

aco perez

Carlos Valencia ‘Tostao’

Pamela Ospina

Caroline Gomez

Jair Romero

Lady Noriega

Martin Karpan

Alexandra Montoya

Luis Eduardo Arango.

What is “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia” is a television reality show that brings together 28 celebrities to compete for the label of best chef of the season. In this contest of the stars, the participants will be subjected to various challenges that will test their performance, skill and dexterity in the kitchen.

“Masterchef celebrity Colombia”: schedule

The gastronomic reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Peruvian and Colombian time).

What channel transmits “Masterchef celebrity Colombia 2022″?

RCN has the signal in charge of transmitting the program “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”. In addition to this, you can enjoy the reality show through its official Facebook page.

How to watch RCN LIVE?

In order to view all the episodes of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia”, you must tune in to RCN Television on signal number 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. And not only that, but the RCN application, available on Google Play and the App Store, will allow you to view its content completely free.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Colombia chapter 67” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

To enjoy chapter 67 of “Masterchef celebrity Colombia” FREE ONLINE, you have to follow the special coverage of La República Espectaculos, where you will live minute by minute and all the incidents of the program.