MasterChef Celebrity gets high ratings in Colombia on weekends. The talent and controversies of celebrities when it comes to cooking, as well as the controversial decisions of the judges, continue to amaze the public of the coffee country. Check all the details of today’s broadcast through La República Espectáculos, which from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) brings you LIVE the incidents of the program led by the model Claudia Bahamón.

One of the most important news is that the most famous cooking show in the world will only last one hour until its last gala. Remember that the RCN Televisión signal will also transmit today’s edition.

Live: Masterchef Celebrity Colombia TODAY Sunday, October 3 Participants outperformed chefs The cooks scored 7.6, lower than the MasterChef Celebrity contestants, who cheered profusely. Teams compete against chefs The cooks give their all to see which side will win. In particular, the good chemistry between Carla and Frank drew attention. A new edition of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia started On this occasion, the chefs of the jury will cook in the competition. They will face two groups, both led by actress Viña Machado. Therefore, this time the chefs will not be able to taste the dishes.

What happened yesterday at MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?

On that occasion, there was a field challenge that was held in Villeta, Colombia, where the participants had to prepare a main course and a dessert with panela, as the main ingredient. The captains of the episode were the actresses Liss Pereira and Viña Machado.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira is once again accused of evading taxes in tax havens.

Later, the jury decided that the green team, led by model Viña, would be the winner. One of the members who was not so satisfied with the victory was ‘Tití’ Pernía, after seeing his telenovela friend Pity Camacho close to elimination.

In addition, the judge of the Colombian haute cuisine reality show Nicolás de Zubiría announced that the winner of the challenge was Viña.

Who was the last eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?

The one eliminated from the episode of Sunday, September 26, was the actor Pity Camacho, who could not convince the judges with his dish made of an omelette with low presentation and lack of other ingredients that could accompany it.

YOU CAN SEE: Salvador del Solar and Stephanie Cayo play soccer with Real Madrid legends and other teams.

The jury decided unanimously. Another who was also close to being eliminated was the actor Frank Martínez, who also did not dazzle the court of the Colombian haute cuisine reality show.

Who was left with a black apron in MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?

Television host Diego Camargo got the black apron after preparing a dish with raw ingredients.

MasterChef Celebrity Colombia: hours

Masterchef Celebrity 2021 is seen every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from 8.00 pm throughout Colombia.

What channel does MasterChef Celebrity Colombia transmit?

Masterchef Celebrity 2021 It is broadcast on the screens of RCN Televisión. Likewise, it can be seen on the channel’s official page.

YOU CAN SEE: Belinda chose the actress who will play the lead in the new Nodal video clip.

How to see RCN signal LIVE?

To see MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2021 by RCN Television you have to tune in to channel 15 on the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) frequency. It can also be viewed through Google Play and App Store, on any mobile device with Android or IOS operating system, where you can download the application from RCN, which will allow you to see its content totally free.

Where to see MasterChef Celebrity Colombia LIVE ONLINE FREE?

In case it cannot be seen live, the repetition of the chapters will be available through RCN’s website and social networks.

Also, remember that you have the option of following the program through La República Espectáculos.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco on wedding with Domínguez: “Let her divorce come out to project ourselves.”

What is MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2021 about?

It is a competition of Colombian celebrities from television, art, culture and entertainment who fight to know who will be the best haute cuisine chef.

Who are the participants of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia?

Masterchef Celebrity This year, it started with five groups made up of renowned figures from the Colombian entertainment world. The celebrities left in the kitchen reality are: