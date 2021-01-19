Claudia Villafañe (58) established herself as the great champion of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe), after defeating in the final Analía Franchín.

Dalma’s mother and Gianinna Maradona, who were present at the grand definition encouraging their mother, met all the expectations that had been placed on her and was awarded one million pesos, a prize that ensured that donate to a charity.

In the final she was very solid in the kitchen, but throughout her journey in the competition she had ups and downs. Although the greatest difficulty she had to overcome was, without a doubt, the death of her ex-husband, Diego Maradona, which occurred in the middle of the recordings.

Claudia Villafañe in the definition of “MasterChef Celebrity”. Telefe.

Here, a review of the five most outstanding moments of Claudia by MasterChef Celebrity.

Claudia’s famous gnocchi

At the first opportunity, Claudia indulged herself and prepared her famous gnocchi. “The recipe for the gnocchi was inherited from my paternal grandmother, my grandmother Petra. We would go to eat and my grandmother would start making gnocchi, and I would sit there when I was little on the counter to see how she made them, “said Dalma and Gianinna’s mother.

“I have been doing them since I was 12 years old and I am 58”, Claudia revealed about her gnocchi with two types of potato, blue cheese and salsa with green apple.

Claudia Villafañe’s famous gnocchi. Capture TV.

Donato de Santis (“they are incredibly soft”) and Damián Betular (“you can eat a quiet dish and they don’t weigh you down”) gave him a very good feedback, but the one who was most impressed with the recipe was, surprisingly, Germán Martitegui.

“It seems to me that it transmits something super emotional. For me, the texture of the gnocchi is perfect. They are like a potato cloud, they are incredible. It is very difficult to achieve what you did. And it seems to me that adding the green apple at the end saved the sauce, because it is very good, ”said the chef.

Dalma’s participation

At the end of October, a month after it began, the participants of MasterChef Celebrity they received a visit from a relative to cook with four hands. And Claudia had the company of Dalma Maradona, your oldest daughter.

A mother and daughter had to cook a Balcarce Dessert. Together they showed good chemistry in the kitchen. “I have some nerves”Dalma later confessed, before facing the jury.

Dalma Maradona and Claudia Villafañe at MasterChef. Capture TV.

The curiosity of the day came when Dalma confessed that she does not like dulce de leche. “Oh no, please. I don’t eat dulce de leche “The actress was surprised when Martitegui invited her to try his dessert. “He doesn’t eat dulce de leche,” Claudia confirmed.

In general, Dalma and Claudia received good reviews from the jury. At the end of the return, Dalma left the study due to force majeure. “I’m sorry I have to go, but I have a baby that is the first time that I have left for so long, so I’m kind of desperate,” asked the actress and left to take care of her daughter Roma. Finally, the preparation of mother and daughter was highlighted as one of the best of that day.

The death of Diego Maradona and his return to the program

The death of Diego Maradona, on November 25, 2020, forced Claudia to be absent from two recordings of MasterChef Celebrity. Even after his participation in the wake at the Casa Rosada and the burial in the Bella Vista cemetery, his return to the show was in doubt.

“It cost me … I spoke with the production and they gave me the freedom to do whatever I wanted. They told me that my place would always be, that they would not give me a replacement, nothing. And if I wanted to leave it, there was no problem either. . AND I thought the best thing was to go ahead and take this as a job “Claudia acknowledged in an interview with Flor Vigna for the program’s Facebook.

“It wasn’t going to do me any good to be at home watching television. It would do me good to be here with the people I love and enjoy the program “, added. And also, she highlighted that her daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, encouraged her to return: “I told the girls that if they needed me to leave the program to accompany them 24 hours, I would. And they both told me no. That it was not fair. , because there is so little left for this to end that it was not fair to leave now. “

His return to the air, at her express request, was as quiet and discreet as possible. There were no low blows or appeals to outrageous emotion. “I know it will do me good, because this is a wonderful group. And this is going to distract me,” he just said.

A very special dedication

On air, Claudia always avoided mentioning Maradona, even after his death. Although the exception was an unexpected tribute she paid to her ex-husband It thrilled everyone and caused an unexpected reaction from Gianinna.

In the program that aired in late December 2020, but was recorded just a week after Diez’s death, Claudia was recognized by the jury and earned a gold star for her preparation. After receiving the recognition, with a broken voice, he said: “I didn’t want to say anything because a lot is already said and every day nice things are said and not …”.

“I did not speak, I did not do any tribute but hey, goes to … to my daughters’ dad “She pointed excitedly, with her arms up and looking up at the sky. “I received a little help from above. That is why I wanted to dedicate the plate to the father of my daughters. I think that from above it will locate each one of us and help us to move forward,” he added.

The gesture was celebrated and thanked by Gianinna, who posted on Twitter: “You are huge Ma! Thanks to you for Dal, thanks to your love for so much. I miss us! Nothing is the same anymore and a very part of me went with him Sorry. It’s like that. I don’t promise you anything. I can’t. But you, you stay forever with that call! I love us!”.

Claudia Villafañe and the homage to Maradona in MasterChef.

Your worst dish

On his way he garnered high praise from the jury for his preparations and also some criticism. Perhaps the most lapidary was the one made by Germán Martitegui. “It tastes like chlorine”the demanding chef once told him.

The slogan was to make a dish that includes beer and peanuts. The businesswoman chose to make a menu inspired by oriental flavors: marinated pork brochette in beer, rice with beer and peanut paste. But it was unsuccessful.

“DalGian”, Claudia Villafañe’s dish for her daughters. Capture TV.

Above, the plate Claudia had dedicated to her daughters. “As my daughters complained when I dedicated a plate to my grandchildren, this one goes to DalGian”, she pointed out, excited in the previous one, playing with the names of Dalma and Gianinna.

However, despite all the expectations, the jury did not give him a good return. “I didn’t like the rice. The alcohol didn’t finish evaporating,” said Betular. “It has a weird taste, like chlorine.”added Martitegui, who invited Claudia to try it. “It has a strange taste, yes, it looks like chlorine,” acknowledged the businesswoman.