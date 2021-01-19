Claudia Villafañe was established as the great winner of the first edition of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe), after beating Analía Franchín in the final.

“The decision was very difficult. They made two spectacular menus. The three of us are very surprised “Germán Martitegui said on behalf of the jury before naming the winner, while television blazed with peaks of more than 26 rating points.

Hearing your name Claudia raised her arms and looked at the sky. “To thank all those who are up there who helped me to be here,” said Diego Maradona’s ex-wife, out of pure emotion.

“The emotion does not enter my body, it is a lot … It is very strong”said the winner, who kept the economic prize of one million pesos, who promised to donate it to a charity.

During the program, the finalists had the company and support of ten of the celebrities who passed through the program (Iliana Calabró, Belu Lucius, Rocío Marengo and Patricia Sosa were absent) and also from their relatives.

Dalma and Gianinna Maradona were present to accompany their mother. “She left everything. I know she’s nervous. The best for today,” said Dalma, who revealed that Claudia’s famous nickname “Tata” was given to her by her grandson Benjamin Agüero Maradona.

“I don’t want to look at them because I get excited and here emotion can play tricks on me “Claudia acknowledged as she cooked.

The note was given by Dalma, a competitive born, when she put a brake on Sofía Pachano who did not stop helping her friend Analía.

As a challenge of the day, Claudia and Analía had to make a three-step menu (starter, main course and dessert) in 90 minutes. “It has to be a unique experience that makes one of you a winner,” said Damián Betular.

Claudia opted for a burrata with tomato, strawberries and vanilla vinaigrette to start. A roll of bacon and rabbit and in the middle pork tenderloin with pumpkin puree as the main dish. And for dessert a creamy white chocolate with cherries and banana ice cream.

Analía’s menu, meanwhile, was a portobello carpaccio for starters, grilled octopus with potatoes for the main course and for dessert roasted peaches with orange syrup and homemade ricotta.

Unlike what happened throughout the contest, the three members of the jury were extremely appreciative of both menus. “I’m excited. I feel like I went to eat at two great restaurants,” Martitegui analyzed. “Without failures,” Betular summed up. “I didn’t find anything to question,” Donato de Santis declared.

It must be remembered that, due to the success of the reality show, Telefe is preparing a second edition that will begin in March. So far the following have been confirmed as participants: Carmen Barbieri, the musician Juanse, the actor Gastón Dalmau, the influencer Dani La Chepi, Andrea Rincón, the singer CAE and Flavia Palmiero.