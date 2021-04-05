At the sixth Elimination Gala of the second edition of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m.), Fernando Carlos was expelled from the popular contest.

“I cooked badly. They didn’t turn out well and I have to go”acknowledged the sports journalist, without making excuses.

“You were respectful, polite, a good partner. There are not so many participants like that. It was difficult for us.”, Damián Betular fired him. “You are an example of respect and you are always positive,” added Germán Martitegui.

“I thank you three, the production, the channel. I am very grateful for this work. I’m happy, it was a nice experience “said Fernando, through tears and receiving loud applause from his teammates.

Claudia Villafañe was the guest of the day. The winner of the first edition of MasterChef Celebrity assisted the participants with their advice in the challenge of the day, which consisted of preparing gnocchi, Tata’s specialty, along with a bruschetta.

“I miss the adrenaline rush of this show.”, Claudia recognized and advised the participants: “Do not be angry with the jury. Have a good time and enjoy.”

Claudia Villafañe returned to “MasterChef Celebrity” as a guest.

In a day without great dishes, the one who got some praise from the jury was Gastón Dalmau, who prepared potato and sweet potato gnocchi. “The gnocchi are very good. The sauce accompanies because it is soft,” said Damián Betular, who did point out that the bruschetta was not up to his plate.

Fernando Carlos is the sixth eliminated from the cycle, after Mariano “El Loco” Dalla Libera, CAE, Juanse, Flavia Palmiero and Sol Pérez. Soon, they will battle it out in the repechage to be able to return to competition.

For their part, Daniel Aráoz, Claudia Fontán, María O´Donnell, Hernán are still in the race Crazy Montenegro, Andrea Rincón and Gastón Dalmau.

.They join Georgina Barbarossa, Alex Caniggia, Candela Vetrano and Dani La Chepi, who due to their good performance avoided going to the Elimination Gala.

The winner of the second edition of the program will take a prize of 1,200,000 pesos.