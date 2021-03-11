Claudia “Gunda” Fontán could not contain the tears when receiving the return of the jury in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.).

What touched the participant so much, who entered when the cycle was already released and with a few broadcasts on the air, was that during preparation, she made a serious mistake: he mistook wine for white vinegar and added it to the plate.

Nevertheless, did everything in his power to correct the errorr and it turned out that this involuntary mistake ended up being a great success. A real case in which crisis was opportunity!

At the time of the tasting by the jury -Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato De Santis-, Claudia Fontán was nervous because she was aware of the problem caused by putting vinegar where she should put wine.

Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, in MasterChef Celebrity 2 (Telefe). Capture TV / File.

His dish was called “Asado banderita” and was garnished with vegetables and a cucumber, melon and red onion salad. “Instead of throwing wine at the barbecue, I threw white vinegar on it. There, I got bogged down and started skating.”Fontán confessed as soon as he appeared before the three chefs.

As she explained how she had solved the mistake, she said: “I evaporated the vinegar, and it turned out fine. Also, I put a little honey to get all that vinegar out.”

“Claudia, some of the most famous recipes in the world were born by mistake. Don’t worry, because from mistakes, good things always come out,” he told her. Donato De Santis.

After trying a bite, Damien Betular He opined: “The salad is super. It’s fresh, it’s spicy and sweet … And the best thing about the dish is the sauce: it’s shiny, acidic, sweet, spicy … It’s half Asian … It is as a professional what you achieved with this sauce!“.

Claudia “Gunda” Fontán could not contain her tears when she received the return from the MasterChef Celebrity jury. Capture TV.

At such a return, Claudia gave a cry of joy and her companions burst into applause. “I wasn’t expecting it! It was quite a surprise,” she admitted, and started crying.

“I never ate anything made by you,” he intervened German Martitegui– but I thought you cooked like that. And until now, I hadn’t tried it. You could have finished cooking the meat inside that sauce and right now, we would be clapping“At that point, Fontán directly broke down in tears.

“Have a little more confidence,” Germán advised him. “It doesn’t matter if you made a mistake with the vinegar or not.”

The jury of “MasterChef Celebrity” (Telefe): Donato de Santis, Germán Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui. Capture TV / File.

“This is a gratification for you, it is yours. Are you happy?”, He commented. Santiago Del Moro to the Gunda. Through tears, she replied: “I love cooking, I am passionate about it. And that you, whom I admire so much, tell me something like that, it gives me a lot of happiness.”

A while later, Gunda Fontan would get the silver medal of the night. The golden one went to the hands of Alex Caniggia, that he had been wanting her so much.

ACE