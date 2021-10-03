MasterChef Celebrity Chile is getting more and more exciting. The public in the southern country is closely following the incidents of the second season of the successful cooking reality show, which the previous Sunday eliminated one more contestant. Every week, the famous participants try to meet the challenges and present their best dishes to become champions at the end of the season. What will happen in chapter 11 that premieres this Sunday, October 3?

For this new reality program on Channel 13, the contestants will have to face an original challenge based on the rainbow flag of the LGTBIQ + community. Likewise, French chef Yann Yvin will return after overcoming COVID-19, with the aim of evaluating the competitors who are still in the race. Check in the following note what happened in the previous episode and find the details of the premiere of chapter 11 so you don’t miss it.

What was chapter 10 of MasterChef Celebrity Chile?

Chapter 10 of MasterChef Celebrity Chile marked the return of Julio Milostich, after five chapters, after recovering from COVID-19. As he could not participate in the salvation stage, he went directly to the elimination stage, although he was allowed to cook in the first stage to “warm up the engines.”

The mystery box of salvation contained a smaller one with the following tiny ingredients: vegetables, fish, shrimp and quail. The preparation was left to the free choice of each participant, without the need to use all the ingredients, and the time available was 45 minutes.

Once the preparations were concluded, the judges chose the ‘Pobrecita quail’ from Gaston, a quail to the poor enough congratulated. They also went up to the balcony Alvaro with his’ mini quail carbonada ‘,’Chicken’ with his ‘Good things come in a small pot’ (a kind of casserole with egg) and Philip with his ‘A quail came to the bim bam bum’.

What followed was the elimination stage. Once the five participants put on the black apron, they were assigned to prepare a plate with at least one of the mushrooms that were in the study kitchen, with the pantry open and 60 minutes of time. The best evaluated dishes were ‘Los nervios de punta’, a quinoa burger with mushrooms made by Camila; the ‘Festival of mushrooms with peeking fillet’ of Rod; and ‘The potato of life, the mushroom of death’, a dish made by Rodrigo Gallina, with a base of mushrooms and mashed potatoes.

This left only Claudia and Julio in the balance. Chef Fernanda Fuentes announced that the fifth eliminated of the season was Julio Milostich, who had just been reinstated. “I fell more in love with cooking, I’m going to continue cooking with more enthusiasm,” said the actor.

MasterChef Celebrity Chile: hours

Chapter 11 of MasterChef Celebrity Chile will premiere this Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 10.30 pm from Chile (8.30 pm, Peruvian time).

What channel does MasterChef Celebrity Chile transmit?

Channel 13 is the chain in charge of transmitting all the premiere chapters of MasterChef Celebrity Chile. Tune it in the following frequencies:

Open signal and Digital Terrestrial

Cable TV

VTR: 22 (SD in Santiago) and 813 (HD)

DIRECTV: 152 (SD) and 1152 (HD)

Clear: 56 (SD) and 556 (HD)

GTD / TELSUR: 28 (SD) and 813 (HD)

Movistar: 122 (SD) and 813 (HD)

YOU SEE: 59 (SD)

Zapping: 22 (HD).

How to watch channel 13 ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can see the LIVE signal of Canal 13 online through its official website (13.cl). In this way, you will be able to tune in to all the programs that are broadcast through said channel, such as MasterChef Celebrity Chile.

MasterChef Celebrity Chile LIVE chapter 10

Where to see MasterChef Celebrity Chile chapter 11 LIVE?

If you want to follow chapter 11 of MasterChef Celebrity Chile LIVE ONLINE and at no cost, connect to the La República Espectáculos website, which will allow you to follow all incidents minute by minute.

What is MasterChef Celebrity Chile 2021 about?

In the second season of MasterChef Celebrity Chile, different celebrities try to overcome a series of culinary challenges every week with the goal of becoming the best amateur chef in the country.

Who are the participants of MasterChef Celebrity Chile?

These are the 18 participants who started the race towards the top prize at MasterChef Celebrity Chile: