At the Elimination Gala this Sunday, May 9, Andrea Rincón was eliminated from MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 p.m.).

“This competition is like that, a bad dish leaves you out”, Santiago del Moro fired her. The dish that left the actress with no chances was the pizza slaughter.

“I love you all and I want to thank you for your patience. I thank you for putting up with me because I know it is difficult. Thanks for the love and patience “Andrea said, provoking Damián Betular’s tears.

Andrea Rincón, eliminated from “MasterChef Celebrity”. Capture tv.

“I am happy. I learned a lot and I got to where I had to go”, analyzed Rincon.

The challenge of the day imposed by Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui was divided into two parts.

First it was to prepare a scrambled grass, a task in which he excelled Georgina Barbarossa, who went directly to the balcony and went round.

The other task was to prepare one of the three typical dishes of a Buenos Aires still life: supreme maryland, matambre a la pizza with griddle potatoes or pork ribs a la Riojana with Spanish potatoes.

Carmen Barbieri prepared the baby back ribs and was the most praised. Then, also with a good job, Dani La Chepi and Alex Caniggia were highlighted.

But the debate that took over the program and that pitted two juries was the way Spanish potatoes are made.

While Martitegui assured that the potatoes go with onions and must be soft, Betular argued that they must be well fried, crispy.

In this way, Alex Caniggia, Carmen Barbieri, Georgina Barbarossa, María O’Donnell and Dani La Chepi are still in the race.

They join the five participants who avoided going to the Elimination Gala: Gastón Dalmau, Candela Vetrano, Claudia Fontán, Juanse and Sol Pérez.

In addition to obtaining a year of classes at the prestigious Mausi Sebess cooking school, the famous participant who wins the reality show will take 1,200,000 pesos.