In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), on a repechage night, Andrea Rincón cooked for her friend Julieta Ortega and told how her relationship with the actress’s family is.

On Thursday’s repechage, the participants who competed trying to get away from Sunday’s elimination gala were: Rincón, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Alex Caniggia, María O ‘Donnell and Fernando Carlos.

The challenge presented by the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui consisted of cooking food that could be transported in hermetic containers.

At the beginning of the broadcast, the celebrities competed in a game: putting the containers with their respective lids together that were in a revolving sink. After a tiebreaker with Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Andrea Rincón was the winner.

That victory gave Rincón the benefit of deciding which of the listed difficulties each of his teammates should face when going to market.

Among those difficulties were, for example, going to the market without a basket or having 30 seconds less to be able to take the ingredients or losing three of the collected products.

The most affected was Daniel Aráoz: they gave him a toy monkey and he could only use on his plate what he managed to put on it during his visit to the market.

When they got to cooking, the jury asked celebrities to tell where they imagined they would take their food. Andrea Rincón did not hesitate for a moment to say that she would cook agnolotis and that they would be for her great friend Julieta Ortega.

Julieta Ortega and Andrea Rincón: friends are friends. Photo Archive.

When Martitegui asked about “the story” that her dish would have, she explained that she prepared it with a lot of love to give it to a friend who was sick with Covid.

Later, in dialogue with Santiago Del Moro, Rincón said: “Today is going to be the best dish. And I decided to make it to my friend Julieta, because I always bring her a container with food.”

“Sometimes, I cook for Benito (the son of Julieta Ortega and Iván Noble) – he continued counting -. And also, for Palito (Ortega) and Evangelina (Salazar)”. “Evangelina congratulated me on how she saw me. They are very good people,” she said, referring to the Ortega family.

Andrea Rincón cooked agnolotis for her friend Julieta Ortega at MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

When the host asked him what connection he has with that family, Andrea replied: “” Juli is a friend. In fact, the first chapter I saw with her, Rosario (Julieta’s sister) is a fan … They are my family too. When they said ‘a container to take away’, I thought that the only place I take containers is at Juli’s house ”.

Cooking with love is not enough

Andrea Rincón chose to cook agnolotis because, she said, she imagined she was making them for Julieta Ortega, who loves to eat two things: pasta and desserts. Over and over again, she repeated that she did it with all the love, for her friend.

But at the time of criticism, love and good vibes were not enough. To Andrea, he got out of hand with the salt and the jury did not let him pass.

In fact, at the time of the final verdict, Andrea had the black apron, as well as Hernán Montenegro, Fernando Carlos and María O ‘Donnell. All four went straight to Sunday’s elimination gala.

The only one who managed to dodge and advance to the next round of MasterChef Celebrity was Alexander Caniggia.

