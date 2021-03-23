In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday at 10.30 pm; Sunday, at 10 pm), yesterday, Monday, Alex Caniggia had a very complicated night.

The reality show participant who leads Santiago Del Moro became infatuated, he wanted to assert his criteria instead of cooking what the recipe called for, and the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui made him pay dearly for the transgression.

The challenge consisted of cooking in pairs and blind, since between both members of the pairs the famous “wall” of the cooking contest was interposed, identical dishes.

The three teams in competition were: Alex Caniggia and Dani La Chepi, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and María O ‘Donnell, Andrea Rincón and Cande Vetrano.

Alex and La Chepi had the chance to make honey bondiola steak, with apple puree and grilled fennel. But the young Caniggia refused to cook puree with a typical argument from his own universe: “The mash is cheap”, He said.

Alex Caniggia defiantly told the MasterChef Celebrity camera: “I did what I was told, as always.” Capture TV.

As much as his partner on the other side of the wall warned him that the apple had to be presented in puree, Alex became infatuated and used it in pieces.

Seeing the dish that her partner was carrying for the tasting, astonished, La Chepi exclaimed to the camera: “He put apple chunks around it! I love him: he doesn’t care at all”. “This one is more cheto,” said Caniggia before the confusion of his coequiper.

“Look, she told me: ‘It’s puree, but I, with the puree, I have one thing … For me, the puree is cheap, it doesn’t work,” Alex explained to Santiago Del Moro. “I did what was sung to me, as always. Well worthy of an emperor, “he stated defiantly in his confession in front of MasterChef’s camera.

At the time of the tasting by the jury, the son of Mariana Nannis insisted to Martitegui that in Monaco, this dish is served just as he had just cooked it.

Then, Damián Betular put the points to Alex in a strict way: “You have to make a puree and it is not done? It does not go to the balcony.”

In fact, neither he nor La Chepi, since it was played in pairs, went up to the balcony. Both with gray aprons, they will have to make merits in Thursday’s broadcast so as not to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

For the jury, yesterday was not an easy night. A while after having that run-in with Alex Caniggia, the three chefs were outraged with Andrea Rincon for having committed “savagery against a noble product”, as Martitegui described the attitude of the participant. Rincón, faced with the difficulty of stepping on a potato with the usual utensils, decided to do it with … his thigh! Given that behavior, as expected, he also went to the playoffs on Thursday.

ACE