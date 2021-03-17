In issuing MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) yesterday, Tuesday, the following participants had to cook: Georgina Barbarossa, Daniel Aráoz, Andrea Rincón, María O ‘Donnell, Gastón Dalmau, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and Flavia Palmiero,

In the gastronomic reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, the challenge last night, as explained by the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular, consisted of using yerba mate in a sweet or salty dish.

Chance determined which recipe each participant had to make. Gunda Fontán, who had a silver medal, had the benefit of being able to keep his lucky recipe -cheesecake- or change it for that of any of his companions. And his choice surprised everyone.

Claudia “Gunda” Fontán surprised everyone with her attitude on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

When the participants got down to work, they found that the task they had to tackle was not easy for them. No one had ever tried the use of yerba mate as an ingredient in a dish before and it was noticed that they worked blindly. Despite the advice of the jury, most could not overcome the difficulties presented by the slogan.

At the time of the tasting, there were harsh returns and at the time of the verdict, the three chefs decided that three celebrities would go on to the broadcast of today, Wednesday, when the night of benefits will take place. They were: Daniel Araoz, Mary O’Donnell Y Gaston Dalmau.

Those who, on the other hand, remained for the playoffs on Thursday – where they must fight to avoid going to the elimination gala on Sunday – were: Andrea Rincon – who started to cry and said: “I feel a little frustrated” -, Flavia Palmiero, Georgina barbarossa Y Claudia “Gunda” Fontán.

Georgina Barbarossa, in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). The challenge was to use yerba mate in a sweet or savory recipe. Capture TV.

