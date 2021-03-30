In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), the gastronomic reality that Santiago del Moro leads, yesterday, Monday, began a new round. l

The participants who cooked were: Gastón Dalmau, Cande Vetrano, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Andrea Rincón and Alex Caniggia.

The challenge presented by the jury composed of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui It consisted of preparing three recipes, in teams, and facing unforeseen events.

Gastón Dalmau made use of the gold medal he had won the week before. The benefit consisted in assembling the teams according to their preference and in distributing the recipes not only among the members of their own team without or also among the members of the opposing team.

The ex Almost angels chose to play alongside Cande Vetrano and Gunda Fontán, so that the other group was made up of Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Andrea Rincón and Alex Caniggia.

With 60 minutes to solve the task, the chefs at MasterChef were interrupted on more than one occasion by the sound of the buzzer that forced them to change their workstations and, as a result of the recipe, in the middle of preparing the dishes.

The three recipes were very different. One, based on fish. The other. with sweetbreads. The last one, a vegetarian dish based on rosti potatoes, plum pickles, carrots.

The buzzer made life difficult for the MasterChef Celebrity participants, who had to change seasons while cooking. Capture TV.

Once the dishes were finished, the participants presented them to the jury for the tasting and the corresponding criticisms on which their luck in the contest would depend.

Decision moment

“It was a difficult night, a difficult challenge. It was a test designed for them to work as a team, with the indications of a leader”said Germán Martitegui, after clarifying that both teams had made mistakes.

The same chef, a while before, had given the points to Alex Caniggia. After warning him that he was going to speak “seriously”, he pointed out that at this point in the contest it cannot be that he does not remember the ingredients he used for his dish and that he should read the recipes carefully. In addition, he advised him to learn to work in a team.

On the other hand, when she gave her return to Andrea Rincón, Germán had a spicy round trip with her since the participant refused to accept criticism.

MasterChef Celebrity: Very tough cross between Germán Martitegui and Andrea Rincón. Capture TV.

When it comes to definitions, Martitegui, De Santis and Betular They decided to give as the winner the team composed of Gastón Dalmau, Cande Vetrano and Claudia “Gunda” Fontán. Therefore, those three participants went to “benefit Wednesday.”

The other three cooks – Alex Caniggia, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro and Andrea Rincón – took the gray aprons. In the rules of the program, that means they will have to work hard in next Thursday’s playoffs not to go directly to Sunday’s elimination gala.

ACE