MasterChef Celebrity 6 Spain is one of the programs preferred by the audience in Europe. Once again, a celebrity was eliminated from the haute cuisine and pastry reality show. In the last chapter, The contestants flambé sweet and savory dishes in a challenge in which they had to serve 100 diners, in addition to serving a tuna broth. In this note, you know the schedule to see chapter 4 of the program, as well as the channels from which to tune in live.

Live: Live: MasterChef Celebrity 6 Spain TODAY Monday, October 4 The dishes of the second test are known Each team will cook multiple dishes, making up a full menu for 80 diners. One participant from each team will have to buy the inputs in the market. The cooks compete for Belén and Carmina The captains of each team they deliver their minutes to “buy” the winning pair. Carmina was assigned to the blue team for 32 minutes, so the team will have only 162 minutes to cook. Bethlehem went to the red team, who have 174 minutes to cook, having two extra people. Start the challenge outdoors Belén and Carmina win the challenge Belén danced with joy and hugged her partner. Between them, they decided that the actress would take the prize of the trip. Yotuel and David’s participation also received congratulations- “There are two couples who have not shone in their communication”, proclaimed Jordi The judges criticized the performance of Miki and Terelu and Juanma and Victoria. Ofelia says goodbye to the contest The participant finished her special intervention in MasterChef Celebrity 6. David and Yotuel are the last couple to present their dish Yotuel was in charge of teaching the other contestants the recipe for the salmon dish. “I know it is a disgraceful dish,” declares Juanma Both contestants ask the jury to remove them from the contest. However, Samantha thinks the taste “is rich.” “Look how ugly the condemned man”, says Jordi The members of the jury took a photograph of the creation of Terelu and Miki, whose scab was not very aesthetic. Even so, the cook assures that the flavor must be excellent.

“It looks like anything but a fish,” says the jury Arkano and Eduardo present “Carpalete”, their salmon dish. Samantha points out that the dough is 75% raw. However, Eduardo said that after seeing his teammates’ dishes he “celebrated” his. “This part of salmon that can be eaten is delicious”, says Jordi Ofelia and Verónica are the first couple to be evaluated. The first challenge of the night ended They finished the 90 minutes to cook the crusted salmon with choron sauce. “Juanma is trying to bribe me!” Samantha accuses The chef approached the competitor, helping him briefly. Juan Manuel told Samantha Vallejo-Nágera that she is his favorite judge. “But if you have Verónica and you don’t pay attention to her,” says Jordi Cruz to the new member The chef criticizes Ofelia for not listening to her partner’s advice and distracting herself talking to her opponents. Jurors enjoy the delicious sample dish While the contestants cook stressed, the chefs savor the crusted sea bass with choron sauce. Started the first challenge of the night The members of the jury announce when the cooks have to change, giving the message.

An unexpected twist: the recipe will be made by relays Couples will not cook simultaneously. The best of the challenge will be a 7-day trip to Bergen, Norway. These are the pairs of the first test – Belén López and Carmina Barrios

– David Bustamante and Yotuel

– Arkano and Eduardo Navarrete

– Terelu Campos and Miki Nadal

– Juanma Castaño and Victoria Abril

– Iván Sánchez and Julian Iantzi

– Verónica Forqué and Ofelia Hentschel The first test of the night is revealed Contestants must cook around fish. The challenge is based on the recipe for crusted sea bass with choron sauce by French chef Paul Bocuse, promoter of nouvelle cuisine. Ofelia Hentschel arrived on the set of MasterChef Celebrity 6 The contestant from season 9 of Master Chef officially joins the cooking reality show at gala 4. In this gala they will work in pairs The participants were grouped in pairs, but because they were unequal participants, Verónica was left alone. In a few minutes the new chapter of MasterChef Celebrity will be broadcast The fourth gala of the sixth season is about to begin. Ophelia’s return to MasterChef The contestant will have the help of a celebrity to cook in her first test of the night. Two new contestants arrive at Master Chef Ofelia, aspiring MasterChef9, and Mario Vaquerizo, finalist for MasterChef Celebrity 3, join the cast of Master Chef Celebrity 6 for today’s broadcast. Master Chef Spain preshow is canceled Due to the worldwide fall of Instagram, Abel Arana’s live link with Ofelia and Vanesa was canceled.

In Chapter 3 of MasterChef Celebrity 6 Spain, the participants cooked and flambé sweet and savory dishes for 100 diners. In addition, they served a tuna broth.

To see live the MasterChef Celebrity 6 Spain you must do it by TV or by entering here: https://www.rtve.es/play/videos/masterchef-celebrity. Otherwise, you can do it from the La República website, which will offer coverage of the program with the details and incidents of each chapter.

MasterChef Celebrity Spain is a Spanish reality television of gastronomic competition between celebrities . On September 13, the sixth season of the contest started and currently 16 celebrities participate.

Those who participate in this season as contestants are the presenters Terelu Campos, Julian Iantzi and Juanma Castaño; the comedian and presenter Miki Nadal; actor and model Iván Sánchez; singer and actor Yotuel Romero; the actresses Bethlehem Lopez, Victoria April, Verónica Forqué, Carmina Barrios and Vanesa Romero; the singers David bustamante and Tamara; rapper Arkano and the designer Eduardo Navarrete.

.