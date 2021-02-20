Carmen Barbieri had been the first confirmed participant of the second edition of MasterChef Celebrity Argentina, the successful cooking reality show that was the most watched on local television in 2020.

But when she fell ill with coronavirus, and presented complications from a bilateral pneumonia, for which she is hospitalized, the production of the Telefe program had to go out to find who would replace her.

The actress and host Claudia Fontan was the chosen one.

Claudia Fontán, the one chosen to replace Carmen Barbieri. Culinary experience, you have. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

The program that led the Argentine television rating returns with its second edition on Monday, February 22 at 10:30 p.m. Santiago del Moro will continue to drive and Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular, will once again judge the dishes of the 16 famous.

Carmen Barbieri had signed her contract with Telefe after years of being hired for different El Trece products.

The last thing he did on TV Fontán was “Mujeres de El Trece”. Photo Jorge Luengo

The election of Fontán does not seem at all crazy. Fontán quarantined all his culinary knowledge with his Instagram followers, something that could give you an edge over other less experienced celebrities.

Better known as “La gunda”, she is an actress, radio and television presenter, currently on the successful radio show Not all said with Guido Kaczka at 100. In addition, she is also a cook. And is that as a young man he worked as a kitchen assistant until he met Chef Fernando Trocca and they both ended up in front of the camera at elgourmet.com with Trocca there Fontán.

“I learned to open my kitchen in a medium that I used only to thank you or to share a photo,” Fontán told Clarion in a recent interview-. That was my relationship with Instagram. And now I learned to cook through the networks and I am fascinated. You interact permanently with people, I answer everything, I swear, everything. How much of an oven, that their children, that the smoothie, there is a very interesting idea and turn, very close ”.

Andrea Rincón, Daniel Aráoz, Sol Pérez and Juanse will also participate in “MasterChef Celebrity 2”. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

In addition, he confessed that “I had to catch up on Instagram cooking cycles. I prepare the ingredients, turn on the camera, turn on the light, turn on the table, make the video in which I end up talking to myself with the camera, a delirium, I edit it, cut some parts of it, upload the recipes, put on makeup, do my hair, I change my clothes, wash my apron, after the other side of the camera I have a quilombo that takes me a long time to clean … I am my own producer. But I am happy. I found a beautiful space and the day that I don’t get to upload the recipe, I feel guilty ”.

For Fontán, the kitchen, since he made the four seasons of Trocca alla Fontán, in Elgourmet, “it is a place where I feel comfortable. But I couldn’t have done it without Fernando, ”he said.

Federico Bal returns to reality, but from another place. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE,

Returning to Barbieri, his son, Federico Bal, who participated in the first edition of the program, will be the digital “host” for the new season.

The actor, producer and director, who has more than 2,000,000 followers on Instagram, will be the host of the exclusive digital content of the program, in the @MasterChefargentina networks. “Through him we will know the behind the scenes of the contest, the color of the show and the testimonies of all the participants from the same set”, expressed a press release of the program.

