This Monday started the Second season of MasterChef Celebrity, the cooking reality TV rage, hosted by Santiago del Moro with the participation of Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular.

In this new edition, there will again be 16 famous who will participate preparing different dishes: Santiago Bal (instead of his mother, Carmen Barbieri), Flavia Palmiero, Juanse, Gastón Dalmau, Dani “La Chepi”, Andrea Rincón, Cae, Candela Vetrano, Fernando Carlos, Daniel Araoz, María O ‘ Donnell, Mariano Dalla Libera, Sol Pérez, Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, Alexander Caniggia and Georgina Barbarossa.

This is how Del Moro presented one by one to the contestants of this new edition of MasterChef Celebrity.

The contest will be broadcast from Monday to thursday, and on Sundays it will have its elimination gala, and can also be seen live on Telefe.com or delayed from 23:59 on the same day.