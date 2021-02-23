Claudia Villafañe Y Analía Franchín welcomed participants from MasterChef Celebrity 2 and they distributed aprons and advice.

The champion and runner-up of the previous edition shared their experiences with the entrants to the reality show, along with Roberto Moldavsky and the Kapanga monkey.

The second edition of MasterChef Celebrity began this Monday on the Telefé screen, with peaks of 20 rating points.

The program is led by Santiago del Moro together with the three jurors: Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular.