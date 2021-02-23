The second season of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sundays, at 10 p.m.), the kitchen reality show that leads Santiago Del Moro, debuted yesterday, Monday. There are 16 participants competing for the prize of 1,200,000 pesos. One of them, Alex Caniggia, is a real unknown. To tell the truth, hardly anyone imagines the eccentric young man stuck between pots and pans.

But the truth is that on the opening night he had to figure out how to cook and submit to the judgment of the jury composed of Donato de Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular.

The challenge faced by two teams of four participants each was to make the menu for a wedding party. The first step consisted of finger food and that was what Alex prepared, who played, in the Blue team, together with Daniel Araoz, Fernando Carlos and Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro.

Alex Caniggia debuted on MasterChef Celebrity 2. Capture TV.

The son of Claudio Paul and Mariana Nannis presented the judges with three dishes: mozzarella, cherry and bell pepper brochette, cherry and basil bruschettas, scrambled eggs with caviar.

“Are you happy, agree, did it go well?” Santiago Del Moro asked him. “For me, I broke itAlex judged. And when German Martitegui was about to taste the brochette, he warned him: “Bell pepper, mozzarella and cherry tomatoes: simple, so as not to explode my brain”. “I thought you cooked worse than this,” Martitegui acknowledged.

Betular he tasted the bruschettas and commented: “They are crunchy, and that’s good. But the garlic is the bad thing.” “Ah, I had a rash on the garlic …” the contestant lamented.

Germán Martitegui tasting the dish made by Alex Caniggia in MasterChef Celebrity 2. Captura TV.

Donato De Santis He tried the scrambled eggs with caviar and said: “I would like to put you on my favorites list, but you have to do more.” “Donato, for me, is my fan”, said the participant in his statements to the camera.

“You did well,” Del Moro was amazed. “Yes! And I thought they were going to kill me …”, he honestly Alex Caniggia.

ACE