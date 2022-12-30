Masterchef Italia 12 is back on air on Thursday 29 December in prime time on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW and on demand on Sky Go. The previews of the new double appointment that the Masterclass competitors will enter the talent kitchen, where they will find Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli.

Once the selection phase is over, the contestants who have obtained the white apron will be able to cross the doors of the famous kitchen of the culinary talent. The three judges will immediately put the aspiring chefs to the test with a Mystery Golden Box, and will have to show all their skill to avoid the Invention Test (more complicated and based on the use of two typical Italian products).

During the second episode there will instead be the first external one, set in Ponte Vecchio (Bassano del Grappa). The contestants, as usual, will be divided into two brigades and will have to prepare a menu for 35 producers of DOP white asparagus. For the occasion, Antonio Lorenzon, a well-known face of the programme, will intervene as a guest. The defeated team, once back in the studio, will have to deal with the Pressure Tests.

However, the first point was scored by Antonino Cannavacciuolo who teases Bruno Barbieri “hidden” behind the scenes: “I see you as an evil dwarf” to the laughter of Locatelli and all the staff.

The chef doesn’t take it badly and on social networks everyone is amused by this game of roles, a sign of great harmony between the judges. But after this game it’s time to get serious again with Iginio Massari you don’t mess around and whoever passes the test immediately goes to the balcony. Those who have not fully satisfied the judges will instead get back to work for the Invention Test