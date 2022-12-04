There are mysteries that have no mystery. Patricia Conde’s words about master chef they may be cryptic, perplexing and intriguing. It is morbid to see how he says and refutes them in successive rewritings, but if the specific facts that inspire them are more or less obscure, it cannot be denied that, at the same time, they are evident.

We may never know what happened, although it is clear what has happened: master chef It reproduces with such success the conditions of exploitation and slavery in force in so many companies, that even the stars seasoned in TV fiction and knowledgeable of the codes of reality television forget about imposture and succumb like the most fragile intern of the most ruthless corporation.

Not a single ingredient is missing: humiliation, abuse, gaslighting, harassment… Anything goes to offer the show of contemporary success, that fable in which the heroes are galley slaves from a slave ship and whoever endures the lashes with a smile wins.

master chef explains why teleworking does not work. After the plague, many thought that the days of the offices were numbered, because they were inefficient and expensive, but Elon Musk and his apostles are in favor of maintaining them, because it is very difficult to abuse and humiliate someone who is at home. The fights over Zoom are less fights.

The success of the program is consistent with an individualistic, ultra-competitive world of work, without unions and alien to any idea of ​​cooperation, solidarity or collective work. How can viewers not identify with a show that reflects so well the conditions in which millions of people work? master chef tells life today better than Dickens’s novels told in 19th century London, with the difference that Dickens did not hire a child to call him Oliver Twist and pass Cain’s stories on to the whole world.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP