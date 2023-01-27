The journey of Master Chef Italy 2023 continues and the judges Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli continue to seek technical perfection and a well-defined identity. A Black Mystery Box put aspiring chefs to the test on their gustatory abilities, the worst competed in a lightning Pressure Test, which decreed Giuseppe’s elimination; then the Skill Test, which welcomed one of the most beloved guests, chef Jeremy Chan of the 2 Michelin Star restaurant ‘Ikoyi’, protagonist of a very technical test, at the end of which Silvia had to take off her white apron. Elected “one of the most exciting in the world”, it was a new entry last July in the world ranking of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Award.

A captivating episode full of twists and turns, which grew in ratings compared to last week, reaching the best result of the season.

The race will continue next week, Thursday 2 February always at 21.15 on Sky and streaming on NOW. (Images courtesy of Sky)