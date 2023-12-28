MasterChef Italia 'really' lights up today, with the episodes that officially open the competition between the 20 amateur chefs on the show broadcast on Sky and streaming on NOW. The journey begins for the competitors, under the eye of the judges Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Bruno Barbieri and Giorgio Locatelli.

Who are the competitors

The class was formed after the selections in which the shadow judge, Davide Scabin, also played a decisive role.

Here are the competitors: Alberto, 33 year old manager of a fish shop in the Padua area;

Alice, a 27-year-old graphic designer from Lodi who lives in Rome;

Andrea, a 34-year-old sommelier of Chinese origins who lives in Senigallia;

Antonio, a 28-year-old surveyor from Palermo who moved to Munich;

Anna, a 62-year-old pharmacist from the Cosenza area; Beatrice, 18 year old basketball athlete from Rome;

Chù, born 22 years ago in Madagascar and now in Parma;

Deborah, 30 year old team leader, from Rieti;

Eleonora, 27 year old waitress, who lives in Florence;

Filippo, a 25-year-old architect from Padua;

Fiorenza, 31 year old radiology technician from the province of Naples;

Kassandra, Spanish origins and now in Trento, 25 years old, bartender;

Lorenzo, 20 year old marketing manager from the province of Chieti;

Marcus, a 43-year-old Swede now in the Cuneo area, a homebody;

Michela, 44 years old from Bolzano, personal trainer;

Niccolò, recent graduate in Medicine from Ravenna, 26 years old;

Nicolò, born in Naples and raised in Florence, 19 year old law student in Rome;

Sara, 24 year old employee from the province of Pavia;

Settimino, a 61-year-old grocer from the Bari area; Valeria, 52 year old athlete from Rome.

What happens in today's episodes

The competitors are dealing with the first “real” Mystery Box of the season, dedicated to one of the most classic Italian snacks: bread and salami. The judges want to lead the Masterclass to reflect on the concept of “explosion of flavours”, inventing something simple which then opens up surprising worlds.

The evening will then take the sea as a common thread: for the Invention Test the Masterclass will have to work with creativity taking as a basis the cuisine of the Tyrrhenian Sea and that of the Adriatic Sea, which compete for those who have the most particular and tasty ideas and recipes ; followed by the first outdoor test of the season in Messina, where the amateur chefs will have to divide themselves into two brigades for the first time, the red and the blue, to cook for 40 swimmers who have chosen to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first swimming crossing of the Strait of Messina. A heroic and tiring experience that the 40 will repeat before sitting at the table and tasting the most classic dishes of the Messina tradition prepared by the aspiring MasterChefs: their evaluations will lead to the first Pressure Test, during which the losing team will have to wear the black apron.