Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli return to Masterchef 13. The interview with Affaritaliani.it

Masterchef turns the stove back on for a new edition (from Thursday 14 December, exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW) of one of the most cult programs on Italian and world TV (it is present in 67 countries with local editions and in 2024 it will rise to 70). Under the Christmas tree, here is season number 13 which celebrates the historic milestone of 300 episodes. Naturally, you don't change the team that wins, so here are the 3 tenors at their command posts for the fifth consecutive year: Bruno Barbieri (present in all seasons), Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli.



Yes, but who was the harshest judge this year? Affaritaliani.it asked those directly involved and Cannavacciuolo-Locatelli, without even saying a word, immediately turned towards Barbieri. “After 13 editions, I expect to have people in front of me who at least know they are there to cook or not just to make a TV show. Let's remember one thing… Masterchef is a cooking programme, so we want to like seeing it being cooked…” , Bruno underlines.

So Barbieri 'severe'.. “As always, come on, I've never changed since the first edition.”

What is Cannavacciuolo instead? “Very good, very good, beautiful, everything very good”, says Bruno. “All inclusive”, comments Giorgio Locatelli

Instead Locatelli… “The lawyer, accountant, the one who gets in the way when he and I argue…”, says Bruno Barbieri. “Referee”, underlines Cannavacciuolo.

So should we expect Cannavacciuolo-Barbieri sparks in this 13th edition of Masterchef? “No, we didn't argue, there are times that we think differently gastronomically. And Locatelli arrives and gets in the way”, the words of Bruno Barbieri.

“Cooking is made of emotions, you can read it in one way or another, there are differences in interpretation”, the philosophy of Giorgio Locatelli.

Masterchef scores: If you could bring a footballer from your favorite team to the Sky talent show who would it be?

“I'm between Inter and Bologna, because you're born a Bolognese and you become an Inter fan. I'd bring the rossoblu striker Zirkzee, because he's Dutch, he knows more than the devil, he's very good”, says Barbieri with all the pride for a team, led by Thiago Motta, which is making an entire city dream and fighting for a place in the Champions League zone. “He's already from Napoli”, adds Neapolitan fan Antonino Cannavacciuolo regarding the 22-year-old striker Zirkzee (7 goals and 2 assists in 15 games so far). “He came this morning and told me 'we already bought it. Wait…”, reveals Bruno.

“I would like Rafael Leao”, confesses AC Milan fan Giorgio Locatelli. “Why? He's a fantasist…”

