Eleonora Riso is the winner of MasterChef Italia 13. The 27-year-old competitor, a waitress in Florence, is the winner of the 2023-2024 season of the show. In the final, Eleonora triumphed over Michela Morelli, a 44-year-old personal trainer from Appiano sulla Strada del Vino (Bolzano), and Antonio Mazzola, a 28-year-old surveyor who lives in Munich, always keeping Palermo in his heart. Bruno Barbieri's speakerphone announced the winner. He and his two colleagues Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli tasted the three menus.

In fourth place goes Sara Bellinzona: a 24-year-old employee from Montalto Pavese (Pavia), she was eliminated after the Mystery Box and the Invention Test for which Andreas Caminada arrived in the kitchen, a true genius of world cuisine who in his career has won 3 Michelin stars, 19 Gault Millau points and, since 2010, a place in the World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking with his Schloss Schauenstein restaurant.

With her victory, Eleonora – favored by the predictions on the eve – wins 100,000 euros in gold tokens and access to a prestigious advanced training course at ALMA – The International School of Italian Cuisine; in addition, as per tradition, she won the opportunity to publish her first recipe book thanks to the publishing house Baldini + Castoldi: “Laboratorio di flavours”, out on 8 March.

Who is the winner

Before taking part in Masterchef, the competitor defined herself as an “outside the box” girl, almost like her hair which has frequently changed length and color over the years: she had it blue, green, black and white, short and long, while in the culinary competition by Sky was presented with a short cut and a dark color.

Born and raised in the province of Livorno, after living in Pisa for university she moved to France for two weeks to do the grape harvest, then returned to Florence where she decided to live surrounded by nature, in a 'house in the 'forest' which is a sort of municipality.

In this environment he learned to cut wood, cultivate a vegetable garden and collect chicken eggs, as well as learning the secrets of beekeeping. In the Tuscan capital she supports herself by working as a waitress in a restaurant where, she says, “I was thrilled to taste a typical dish they make there: something with offal, when I tasted it I cried”.

Cooking, one of her passions, helped her overcome eating disorders she had over the years. For some time now you have been cooking mostly vegan and vegetarian dishes “for an ethical and health issue”, you fully embrace the philosophy of anti-waste cooking. Her cuisine is linked to tradition and rich in flavors and spices, she researches the ingredients and pays attention to the raw materials. Among her other passions is “everything that is art”, so she loves music, cinema, reading and drawing. Eleonora signed up for MasterChef Italia because, as she said, “I want to have fun”. She totally did it.

The winning menu, the final dishes

In the final he presented a menu called 'Ichigo Ichie – How beautiful it is to read between the lines', which he describes as follows: “A few years ago I read a little book which described the Japanese concept of 'ichigo ichie' in a simple and understandable way for us Westerners '. In summary, we are talking about a present moment that must be lived fully, because life is a succession of events, each of which is unique and unrepeatable: the invitation is not to postpone, trying to do things never done before, changing the things if we don't feel well, chasing the special moments and breathing.”

“I therefore tried to calm the chaos inside me – explains Eleonora – it is impulse and emotion, but it can also be destructive. I realized that I had no other real goal in life other than seeking a minimum of balance. So for my menu I decided to take inspiration from Japanese cuisine, intertwining it with my traditions and my experiences, making the ingredients I am fond of protagonists, because they remind me of important and significant moments in my life. My menu will be simple, playful and balanced.”

The dishes he brought to taste they were: the Nonno Umami appetizer, rice paper chips, with decomposed Russian salad, anchovy concentrate and vin santo, wasabi; Sacred River, steamed ravioli filled with potatoes flavored with rosemary, marinated trout tartare, grapefruit, dashi broth; Ribelle leather, double-cooked and lacquered eel, apricot and bay leaves sauce, celery salad, cucumber, green apple, horseradish and ginger; finally, Mochi = Grande Fortuna, mochi filled with coconut and cardamom Bavarian cream with fresh fruit, bubble tea with coffee spheres and matcha tea. A triumphal menu, from MasterChef.