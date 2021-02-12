Little by little, cryptocurrencies are becoming an important part of the world of payments and are enjoying greater acceptance among the less specialized public in finance.

The one that joins this new wave is Mastercard, which announced by 2021 its plan for cardholders – almost one billion users – to carry out transactions with certain cryptocurrencies on your network in with more than 30 million businesses.

The firm is also “actively participating” with central banks around the world in its plans to launch new digital currencies, according to a Mastercard blog post. In addition, they refer that customers will be able to “save, store and send money in new ways.”

“This is a big change that will require a lot of work. We will be very attentive to the assets we support based on our principles for digital currencies, which focus on consumer protection and compliance, ”they announced in a statement.

They still did not indicate which cryptocurrencies will be part of your network and when will they start operating. However, it is mentioned as a condition that it is cryptocurrencies with stability and avoid those with great volatility.

“Our philosophy on cryptocurrencies is simple: it’s about choice. The intention is also not to recommend that you start using cryptocurrencies. But we are here to allow customers, merchants and companies to move digital, traditional or crypto value, however they want, ”they say.

According to the vision of different analysts, current payment platforms are adopting digital currency solutions that are more equipped for the economy without borders and with Internet access.

Bitcoin fever

The bitcoin already has a 28% growth in the last week, 50% so far in 2021 and 360% in one year.

It’s no coincidence that the Mastercard announcement comes after Tesla announced that it invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin this week, launching the cryptocurrency to a record high in the markets.

Following the announcement, the price of bitcoin surged 12% to a new high of $ 44,060 on Monday, before declining slightly.

For its part, Visa has said that if a digital currency becomes a recognized medium of exchange, there would be no reason why the company would not add it to its network, which already supports 160 currencies.

A similar case is that of PayPal, which will allow instant transactions in cryptocurrencies between its users. At the moment, only users in the United States can buy Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Along the same lines, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said Thursday that it will hold, transfer, and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for institutional clients.

In the wake of these announcements, bitcoin hit an all-time high after Mastercard and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. decided to make it easier for customers to use cryptocurrencies.

