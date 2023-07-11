One of the most used means of payment in Mexico, as in the world, are credit and debit cards, due to their practicality and ease of use. Under this context, mastercard has made it known that in 2024 it will withdraw some of its bank cards from the market.

One of the multinationals with the greatest international reach is, without a doubt, Mastercard, by facilitating, through its credit and debit cards, different electronic transactions.

In this context and keeping in mind the importance of Mastercard bank cards, it is relevant to know the announcement recently made by the American financial institution.

And it is that Mastercard made public knowledge that, from 2024, certain types of bank cards will no longer be accepted in the payment network. At this point it is worth asking “Why?”

According to what is detailed by Mastercard, the reason why certain plastics from this bank will be withdrawn from the financial market is because they will be implemented new technologies and measures in order to make operations safer for users.

The foregoing taking into account that, as the use of credit and debit cards has increased, the crimes that target these plastics have also increased, such as fraud and theft of personal data.

It is so, to give increased security and privacy to its millions of customers, Mastercard has decided to remove the magnetic stripe from the credit and debit cards of the financial institution from its bank cards.

Be from 2024 when Mastercard begins the retirement process of its old bank cards. It is in this way that, according to the institution’s plans, by 2033 there will no longer be any of its plastics with the magnetic stripewhich will be replaced with a electronic chip.

Taking the above into account, the following are the Mastercard credit and debit cards that will no longer be accepted:

Mastercards

Standard credit and debit card

Gold credit and debit card

Platinum credit and debit card

World Elite credit and debit card.

