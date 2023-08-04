from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/03/2023 – 18:14 Share

In the last week, the Mastercard card company communicated to banks and payment processors that it will no longer make payments on marijuana purchases in the United States. According to information released by Bloomberg, several card networks in the US have been reluctant to allow transactions involving marijuana, as the drug remains illegal under federal law, despite being legal in 38 of the 50 US states.

Visa, another big player in the market, also plans to shut down operations in deals involving the substance. This crackdown, focused on debit transactions, means that American consumers who buy marijuana will have fewer payment options other than cash.

US cannabis industry experts report that these restrictions are already causing disruption because, while purchases can still be made in cash, ATMs and debit systems are more convenient for consumers, who are willing to pay high fees for the service.

On the other hand, banks and cards consider the decisions to be victories, as financial institutions have struggled to combat technologies that pose risks to their controls against money laundering and fraud.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted on Wednesday, 2nd, in favor of decriminalizing the possession of marijuana for personal consumption. By vote of the minister, anyone who carries between 25 and 60 grams of marijuana or six female cannabis plants will be treated as a user.

The magistrate interpreted that the Drug Law (Law 11.343/2006) increased the number of prisoners for drug trafficking and resulted in “an army for criminal factions”. According to Moraes, official data show that 25% of prisoners in Brazil are responsible for drug trafficking.

After the minister’s vote, the trial was suspended at the request of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Gilmar Mendes. So far, the judgment score is 4 votes in favor of decriminalizing drug possession for personal use. However, there is still no consensus whether the release will be only for marijuana or also for other drugs.

In previous sessions, ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes spoke out in favor of decriminalizing drug possession, but with different decisions. Mendes decriminalizes possession for all drugs and transforms criminal sanctions into administrative ones. Fachin understands that decriminalization only applies to marijuana. Barroso also extends the decriminalization to marijuana only and fixes the amount of 25 grams or six female cannabis plants.