Finishing your studies is one of the most important moments in everyone’s academic life, but imagine that it is in the middle of graduation ceremony and an intimate audio of you teacher.

This It happened to some children from the Octavio Paz kindergarten in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.when they were at graduation and her teacher put the farewell song that they will carry all their lives in their head.

Everything was going normally, the notes of the piece of music reflected a moment full of nostalgia when music is cut to reproduce the voice of the preschool teacher saying a phrase that was surely dedicated to his sentimental partner.

“I love you chu… c.. like last time,” heard all the people present, who reacted with surprise.

The minors were obviously confused.all with the formation that they maintained as part of the ceremony that they had rehearsed at graduation.

What an oversight by the teacher, a situation that will become worse but will always be remembered by students, parents and companions as one of the strangest moments of their lives: the rude graduation.

Up to the time of publishing this journalistic note on viral video It accumulates millions of views on different platforms on which it has been uploaded.

If you want to see it, you can do it at the end of this text. Discretion is advised. If you are with minors or are a person sensitive to bad words, better not watch it.

What does the SEP do?

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) plays a fundamental role in the educational system of Mexico. This institution, in charge of academic training in the country, aims to establish educational policies that promote quality and the comprehensive development of students.

The SEP, an acronym for Secretariat of Public Education, is part of the federal government and is structured into various sub-secretaries and administrative units.

It covers all educational levels in the country, from preschool to higher education. This includes basic education, which includes preschool, primary and secondary; upper secondary education, such as high school or high school; and higher education, which includes bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and other academic programs.

Another important function of the SEP is the implementation of educational evaluation systems. Through these systems, the performance of students, schools and teachers is evaluated, seeking to improve the quality of education and detect areas of opportunity for the development of the educational system.

In addition to her educational responsibilities, she manages education-related social programs. An example of this is the National Scholarship Program, which aims to support students in vulnerable situations and encourage permanence and school success.